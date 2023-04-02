Lifestyle

Happy birthday Ajay Devgn! Revealing the superstar's fitness secrets

Happy birthday Ajay Devgn! Revealing the superstar's fitness secrets

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 02, 2023, 05:10 am 2 min read

Here's wishing Ajay Devgn a very happy birthday

The Singham of Bollywood turns 54 today! From drama and romance to action and comedy, there's hardly anything that Ajay Devgn can't pull off. Besides his exceptional talent, he rocks on the silver screen with his fit physique even at this age in his career. On his birthday, let's take a look at his fitness routine.

Devgn lives a disciplined life

Devgn believes that discipline is one of the most important yet underrated aspects of fitness. As per reports, the actor leads a highly disciplined life and steers clear of alcohol and cigarettes. He is someone who doesn't work out for six-pack abs but focuses on toning his body. He even prefers a solid and fit body over his looks.

The 'All The Best' actor-producer indulges in fitness daily

It is known that Devgn indulges in fitness for more than an hour daily to stay healthy. He loves to perform cardio-based exercises, besides also participating in multiple weight training and bodyweight exercises. Additionally, he brings in many variations in his workout routines to break the monotony and take his fitness game to a whole new level.

He prepares his body according to each role he plays

Much like other celebs in tinsel town, Devgn's workout routine also largely takes into consideration the many roles he plays onscreen. From gaining four kg for his 100th film Tanhaji to shedding a whopping 17 kg for Action Jackson, the actor has done it quite often. In Singham 2, he even flaunted six-pack abs that made him the cop of our dreams!

The 'Shivaay' lead is a foodie at heart

As per reports, Devgn is a big-time foodie and loves to explore different cuisines. During an interview, he once revealed that he gained weight when he was in Kolkata as he treated himself to the city's delicious sweets. Despite that, the actor manages to stay fit at all times as he loves to eat homecooked food, even when he is on the set.

Here's what the 'Golmaal' king eats during the day

For breakfast, Devgn loves to gorge on eggs and low-fat milk. On certain days, he pairs that with a cup of coffee﻿ or fresh orange juice. For mid-day snacks, he savors eggs again or a glass of protein shake. His lunch usually includes lentils, salads, bread, vegetables, and/or boiled fish. And as for dinner, he enjoys a serving of roasted chicken with vegetable soup.