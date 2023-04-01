Lifestyle

5 overnight face masks for glowing skin

The weekend is here and it's time to pamper your skin with the best ingredients to get a natural and subtle glow. If you want to wake up with flawless and glowing skin, try an overnight face mask which will help your skin bounce back to its healthiest form and make you feel fresh and rejuvenated. Here are five overnight homemade face masks.

Tomato face mask

One of the best face masks for acne-prone skin, this concoction has natural astringent properties that fight pimples and add glow to your skin. Packed with cooling properties, it also treats sunburn. Blend tomato and raw milk into a smooth paste. Apply the paste evenly on your face and leave it overnight. Rinse it off in the morning. Use it twice a week.

Aloe vera and honey face mask

If you have sensitive skin, this soothing and hydrating face mask will work best for you. Aloe vera will cool down your skin, help you get a good night's sleep, and treat sunburn and inflammation. Blend fresh aloe vera gel and honey and apply the mixture to your face. Leave it overnight and wash it off in the morning with cold water.

Green tea and potato juice face mask

Packed with vitamins A, B, and C, potato juice can treat scars, pigmentation, and blemishes. Loaded with antioxidants and catechins, green tea aids in reducing the excess production of sebum and maintaining collagen levels. Steep green tea in hot water. Let it cool and mix it with potato juice. Apply it all over your face and wash it off in the morning.

Blueberry, yogurt, and honey face mask

This blueberry, yogurt, and honey face mask will fight bacteria that cause acne and give you fresh and glowing skin in the morning. Mash fresh blueberries, add honey and yogurt, and mix well. Add rice flour and mix again. Apply the mask evenly on your face. Leave it overnight and wash your face in the morning with lukewarm water.

Cucumber face mask

Loaded with cooling and anti-inflammatory properties, cucumbers will make your skin soft and add that much-desirable healthy glow. It will hydrate your skin and prevent sunburns. Blend cucumber pieces in a mixer and extract the juice. Mix it with some lemon juice, apply it to your face using a cotton ball, and leave it overnight. Wash your face in the morning with water.