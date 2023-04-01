Lifestyle

National Garlic Month: Let April smell fresh with these recipes

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 01, 2023

Try these awesome recipes for a good month

Long believed (around 2,000 years ago) and considered a medicinal herb to cure diseases and evil spells, garlic has stood the test of time. And as April is celebrated as National Garlic Month in the US, we believe that it is the perfect time to celebrate this occasion in your kitchen. Here are five recipes with garlic that you must try.

Garlic fried rice with eggs

Begin by heating some oil in a pan and adding some chopped garlic to it. Add some red chili, onions, and ginger to it, and mix well. Break an egg in the pan and cook until scrambled. Once done, pour some cooked rice and mix well until all ingredients blend well. Add salt, pepper, and soy sauce. Mix well and garnish with spring onions.

Garlic butter

You can use this garlic butter as a spread on bread, salads, soups, toasties, etc. And believe us, it's very easy to make. Add some butter and sea salt in a bowl and mix well. Now stir in some finely chopped wild garlic leaves. Mix again to give it a buttery consistency and texture. Pour into a jar, refrigerate, and use as needed.

Chilli garlic paneer

Marinate paneer cubes in a mixture of salt, yogurt, red chili powder, garam masala, and amchur powder. Set it aside. Heat some oil in a pan and saute green chilis, chopped garlic, and chili garlic paste. Once that's done, add the marinated paneer cubes to it and fry until properly cooked. P.S. - We are craving a serving of this already!

Garlic bread

Preheat your oven to 176 degrees Celsius. Now grab a loaf of Italian or French bread and horizontally cut it in half. Make a mixture of butter, parsley, and garlic, and then smear it on the two halves. Heat them in the oven for about 10 minutes and then remove them. Sprinkle parmesan cheese on top and broil on high heat for three minutes.

Chili garlic omelet

First, crack two eggs and whisk them. To this, add chopped garlic, chili flakes, red chili powder, and salt to taste. Mix well to combine all the ingredients. Your egg batter is ready! Now heat some butter in a pan, pour in the egg mixture, and then cook both sides after you flip, until they turn golden brown. Plate and serve hot.