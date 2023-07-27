Confirmed! Kim Sejeong to release mini-album in September

Written by Aikantik Bag July 27, 2023 | 01:57 pm 1 min read

Kim Sejeong will have her comeback soon

Kim Sejeong is set for a comeback! Yes, you heard that right! After two years, the singer-turned-actor is set to release her new mini-album in September. The same was confirmed by her agency Jellyfish Entertainment. K-pop fans will be delighted to see their favorite Flower Way singer back in music. However, the agency has not revealed any details about the upcoming mini album.

Making a comeback in music after two years

A report by a Korean media outlet suggested the development first. Kim's agency Jellyfish Entertainment reacted to the report and stated, "Kim Sejeong will release a new album in September." Back in 2021, she released a mini-album titled I'm which became quite popular. In the recent past, Kim has been quite busy with her acting assignments which include the uber-hit drama, Business Proposal.

Kim's career in a nutshell

Kim also starred in The Uncanny Counter which is currently gearing up for its second season. The pop star started with Produce 101 in 2016 where she emerged as the first runner-up. After that, she debuted with I.O.I as a gugudan member but it disbanded in 2020. Ever since then, Kim has been pursuing her solo career in music.

