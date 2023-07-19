Rajasekhar-Jeevitha get bail in Chiranjeevi Blood Bank defamation case

Written by Aikantik Bag July 19, 2023 | 01:20 pm 1 min read

Rajasekhar-Jeevitha have been sentenced to one-year imprisonment

Veteran actors Rajasekhar and Jeevitha have been sentenced to a one-year imprisonment in a defamation case. The actor couple alleged that Chiranjeevi Blood Bank had irregularities and megastar Chiranjeevi's organization sold blood on the black market. The case was filed in 2011 by Allu Aravind, the brother-in-law of Chiranjeevi. Apart from imprisonment, the couple has also been fined Rs. 5 lakh.

Reported feud between Rajasekhar and Chiranjeevi

The verdict by the Nampally court went in favor of Aravind for the couple's defamatory remark. However, both of them have been granted bail and have the choice to appeal in a higher court. Reportedly, Rajasekhar and Chiranjeevi have had a feud since 2003. Recently, the duo attended a Movie Artistes Association event in 2020, where Chiranjeevi and Rajasekhar exchanged heated words.

Recent releases of the actors

Rajasekhar was last seen in Shekhar in 2022, which was directed by his wife Jeevitha. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi was last seen in Waltair Veerayya. The actor is currently busy with his upcoming film titled Bhola Shankar. The Meher Ramesh directorial is set for an August 2023 release. It is a remake of the successful Tamil film Vedalam.

