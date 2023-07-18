Best moments from Sofia Vergara-Joe Manganiello's married days

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 18, 2023 | 01:29 pm 2 min read

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have mutually decided to part ways by ending their seven years of marriage

Many hearts were broken when Modern Family star Sofia Vergara announced her split from actor-husband Joe Manganiello. The two had been married for seven years. They got together after Vergara's co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson played a matchmaker for the two. Throughout their relationship, they gave us many aww-inducing moments that won our hearts; we take a look at some of those.

Their red-carpet kisses

Not once or twice, but when they were together, the pair often shared a kiss during their red-carpet moments. Whether it was at the CinemaCon 2015 or the world premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, they never skipped the chance of sharing a kiss on the red carpet. They always dropped a uber-photogenic moment at these events.

When Manganiello took care of her sweet cravings

One of the most adorable things that Vergara posted on social media was about how Manganiello took really good care of her sweet cravings. Once, he got her a candy floss, a picture of which she shared on her Instagram handle. Who would not love a person who so dearly takes good care of your sweet tooth indulgences?

Their on-camera silly moments

We all know how fun Vergara is, on camera or off camera. Her energy and silliness, which is much loved by her fans, were transferred to Manganiello, too. They often shared their silly yet adorable moments on camera, reflecting upon their fun sides as individuals and as an entity. They didn't only strike funny poses for the camera but also made several hilarious boomerangs.

Vergara joining Manganiello for his favorite sports events

If Manganiello made sure of fulfilling Vergara's sweet cravings, the latter was also out there with him to watch his favorite sports games. The actor's Instagram is proof of the fact that she went out with him to numerous sports events. Whether it was watching a Lucha Libre wrestling match or attending the NHL awards, Vergara accompanied him to various events.

Attending music concerts together

From sports matches and awards to attending music concerts, the couple did a lot of fun things together. Their social media has been privy to the number of concerts and gigs that they have attended together and had fun at. And if concerts weren't enough, they always dressed to perfection when it came to attending weddings of friends and family members.

