Dino James reveals losing voice after 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' stunt

Entertainment

Dino James reveals losing voice after 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' stunt

Written by Aikantik Bag July 18, 2023 | 12:56 pm 1 min read

'Khatron Ke Khiladi' is streaming now on JioCinema

Reality shows have a huge fan following and especially, the ones which are running for years have a cult following. Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 premiered recently and is already in the buzz. Recently, one of the contestants of the celebrity reality show, Dino James revealed that he lost his voice for a few days after performing a stunt.

James is acing the stunts

The rapper revealed, "The stunt involving shock was the most dangerous one; shock is a stunt where people easily give up I lost my voice for three to four days after the shock stunt. I thought I got some serious neck injury as the power of the shock was so strong." Meanwhile, James performed the first stunt with ease with Aishwarya Sharma.

When and where to watch 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

The celebrity action reality show is hosted by the poster boy of action cinema in Bollywood, Rohit Shetty. The cast includes Shiv Thakare, Soundous Moufakir, and Arijit Taneja, among others. The show premiered on July 15 and it airs every weekend on Colors TV at 9:00pm. The show can be watched on OTT too. It streams on the OTT platform JioCinema.

Share this timeline