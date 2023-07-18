Kiara Advani recalls auditioning for Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Written by Aikantik Bag July 18, 2023 | 12:48 pm 1 min read

Kiara Advani had auditioned for 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Kiara Advani is one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. In the recent past, she has delivered smash hits at the box office too. Recently, the actor revealed that she had auditioned for Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha which was released in 2022 and became a box office failure. Advani auditioned for Rupa's character, which later went to Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Khan termed her audition 'terrible'

In an interview with Film Companion, Advani said, "I auditioned for Laal Singh Chaddha. At the time I didn't know it was for Laal Singh Chaddha. I really don't want to see that audition though. I think I was terrible. It was many many years ago. I realized much later it was for Laal Singh Chaddha." Reportedly, Kapoor Khan auditioned for the role, too.

More about the film

The official Hindi remake of Forrest Gump received mixed reviews and tanked at the box office. The Advait Chandan directorial received love from viewers after its OTT release on Netflix. Post the box office debacle, Khan decided to take a break from acting. The ambitious remake's highlights were its melodious music by the effervescent trio—Pritam, Arijit Singh, and Amitabh Bhattacharya.

