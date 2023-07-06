Entertainment

Who was CoCo Lee, Chinese American singer-actor dead at 48

Written by Isha Sharma July 06, 2023 | 12:31 pm 3 min read

Singer CoCo Lee died by suicide on Wednesday

Hong Kong-born American singer CoCo Lee (48) tragically passed away on July 5 (Wednesday) due to suicide. She had attempted self-harm on Sunday, post which, she slipped into a coma and could not be revived, eventually passing away on Wednesday. Her death was confirmed by her sisters Nancy and Carol, who revealed that Lee was battling depression "for a few years."

Lee sought help for depression but eventually succumbed to it

The death statement by her family read: "CoCo had been suffering from depression for a few years but her condition deteriorated drastically over the last few months. Although CoCo sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her." "Despite the [hospital's best efforts] to rescue her, she passed away on 5 July."

Born in Hong Kong, she shifted to US in childhood

Reportedly, Lee was born in Hong Kong in 1975 but emigrated with her family to San Francisco when she was nine years old. Due to her gravitation toward music and showbiz, she found herself exploring opportunities in the field and participated in the 12th Annual New Talent Singing Awards in 1992. Her career gradually expanded to Taiwan and then subsequently to the USA.

Lee's music wasn't limited to only one language

Throughout her career, Lee released albums in English, Mandarin, and Cantonese. Some of her most popular albums that garnered maximum traction were Just No Other Way, Promise Coco, D.Is Coco, Exposed, and Illuminate. At the 73rd Academy Awards, she performed her number A Love Before Time, clinching the honor of being the first Chinese American to perform at the Oscars.

Lee also joined hands with several international artists

Lee was also a frequent face on television and in movies. She was predominantly known for voicing the eponymous character in Mulan's Mandarin version. She also graced TV programs such as Chinese Idol, Dancing With the Stars China, Super Idol Season 1, etc. Lee's fans remember her for her collaboration with international artists such as Kelly Price, will.i.am, and Stefanie Sun, too.

Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation also has trained counselors, and its contact number is 18602662345.

