FIR against 'Bigg Boss OTT's Puneet Superstar for this reason

Written by Aikantik Bag Edited by Shreya Mukherjee July 06, 2023 | 12:19 pm 2 min read

Faizan Ansari lodged a complaint against Puneet Superstar

Social media sensation Puneet Superstar has been in the buzz ever since his eviction from the Bigg Boss OTT house. His behavior on the Salman Khan-hosted show divided netizens. While some condemned his behavior, his fans demanded his return to the show. Recently, DateBaazi fame Faizan Ansari criticized Puneet's behavior and received threats for his opinion. Now, he has registered a case against Puneet.

From where it started

In a recent press conference, Ansari called Puneet "illiterate" and said that he does not have the manners to talk. He further stated that Bigg Boss OTT is all about literate and decent celebrities and the social media star does not fit there. After his viral interview, he started receiving death threats on social media and email. Thereafter, Ansari registered an FIR against Puneet.

The matter is under police investigation

Ansari rose to fame via DateBaazi, a dating reality show. In a statement, Ansari said that if BB makers brought Puneet back as a wild card entry, then the police will drag him out as no one with a police complaint can star on the show. The matter is under police investigation. Currently, Bigg Boss OTT 2 is streaming on JioCinema.

Why is Puneet Superstar controversial?

Puneet is famous for his "funny" and weird content. He posts videos of pouring paint on himself and falling in sewage water, among other things. But recently, he climbed up the fame ladder due to his one-day stint in the BB house. He was ousted for manhandling the cameras and pouring disinfectant liquid on himself. After this, his Instagram following skyrocketed to millions.

