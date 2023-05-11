Lifestyle

'Charpai' for Rs. 1 lakh? Yes, you read that right

Written by Apurva P May 11, 2023, 04:17 pm 2 min read

Who thought that a regular Indian household item could trend on social media? Well, Indians certainly have a new thing to boast about (or not). A screenshot of an American e-commerce site Etsy selling a desi charpai has been shared across the internet. The generally cheap four-legged piece of furniture is listed for a whopping price of Rs 1,12,030 on Etsy.

What is a 'charpai'?

For the uninitiated, charpai is a traditional handwoven bed from the Indian subcontinent. It is essentially a four-footed frame, which supports a handwoven net made of rope or belts of fabric. There are several names for it, but the most popular ones are charpai, charpoy, and charpaya, which literally translates to "four-footed." It is also known by the names khatiya, khatlo, khatt, and manji.

The e-commerce site has listed charpai as a "traditional Indian bed with very beautiful decor." It is stated in the product description that this is a handcrafted product created in India by a small company using materials like wood and jute ropes. Informing about its dimensions, the site wrote, "Width: 36 inches, Height: 72 inches, Depth: 18 inches."

Etsy Inc. is a website that specializes in vintage goods and craft materials. Charpais of different colors and sizes are being sold at a similar price. You are wrong if you thought people wouldn't pay that much for charpai. A screenshot shows that the e-commerce site has sold it all and only four of the cots are remaining in their stock.

When Balenciaga sold 'trash bag' inspired pouch for Rs 1lakh

This is not the first time a product was listed at a price way more than the original. Back in August 2022, French luxury fashion house Balenciaga introduced a bag that was inspired by a trash sack and cost $1,790 (Rs 1,46,828). It attracted eyeballs as it was apparently made of "90% calfskin, and 10% lambskin."