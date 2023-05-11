Lifestyle

Try these 5 foods for healthy hair

Written by Apurva P May 11, 2023, 03:49 pm 2 min read

Be careful about what you eat if you want healthy hair

Hair, like skin, is an outward indication of inside health. Each strand is made up of cells and a protein called keratin that requires a steady supply of essential nutrients. Eat an adequate amount of protein, vitamins, and minerals to provide your hair with all it requires to stay glossy, lustrous, and strong. Here are five healthy foods that contribute greatly to hair development.

Dark green leafy vegetables

Leafy vegetables are essential to boost iron in your body. Iron deficiency reduces the delivery of oxygen and nutrients to hair roots and follicles, inhibiting hair development and making the stands weak. Include green leafy vegetables like spinach, amaranth, and moringa leaves in your diet. They also help your body with nutrients such as folate, iron, and vitamins A and C.

Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits are rich in vitamin C which is essential for iron absorption and collagen formation, which delivers nutrients to the hair shafts. The amino acids in collagen help build keratin. For your hair to grow quickly and strong, it is necessary to include a decent source of citrus fruits such as orange, lemon, sweet lime, and amla in your daily diet.

Nuts

Omega 3 fatty acids are necessary fats that play an important function in renewing and strengthening hair follicles. It is critical to receive them from your diet because the body does not create them on its own. Almonds, walnuts, and flaxseeds are high in Omega 3 fatty acids and will help your hair grow thick and lustrous.

Orange or yellow-colored vegetables

Orange or yellow-colored vegetables are high in beta-carotene, which synthesizes vitamin A that is needed by the body to make sebum such as carrots, pumpkins, and sweet potatoes. Sebum is an oily material produced by the sebaceous glands found in hair follicles that act as a natural conditioner for a healthy scalp. You may have an itchy scalp and dry hair without sebum.

White meat and dairy products

Lack of protein results in weak, brittle hair, which can contribute to hair loss. It is critical to ensure that you are getting adequate protein in your diet. Eggs are one of the highest natural protein sources. Other protein-rich foods include chicken, turkey, lean red meat, shrimp, salmon, soy products, Greek yogurt, and legumes (kidney beans and lentils).