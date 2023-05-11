Lifestyle

Planning a party for a bride-to-be? Here are some ideas

Planning a party for a bride-to-be? Here are some ideas

Written by Apurva P May 11, 2023, 11:33 am 2 min read

Here are some theme suggestions for a budget-friendly bridal shower

As another season of weddings arrives, are you excited to get someone in your gang or family married? If so, you must be looking forward to organizing a party for the bride-to-be. If you are short of ideas or are looking for a budget-friendly home theme party, then the following list might be of use to you.

Champagne and macarons

A classic form of celebrating the bride, this theme will be casual and cool, with minimal decorations. Serve your guests with lovely fruit trays, fresh pastries, and plenty of chilled champagne. You could also set up a food counter or a sparkling mimosa station. Get different colored macarons and arrange them on or near the main table.

Farmers' market

This is the most beautiful, laid-back bridal shower ever, with an artisan bread bar, vegetable placards, and cool drinks. You can easily re-create the farmers' market vibe using a mix of vibrant flowers and plenty of fruits. The table decorations being the main highlight of the theme, you could also decorate the venue with food carts and farm products.

Mexican fiesta

Vibrant hues create a cheerful atmosphere. With a few basic pieces like ceramic pots, sombreros, and serapes (woven Mexican blankets with fringe around the sides), you'll be ready in no time. It is easier to beautify a few spaces rather than many under this theme. Decorating the food table is a terrific way to start setting up a Mexican-themed celebration.

Intimate boho

This intimate bridal shower is ideal for your closest female friends. There's no pressure at this stunning get-together, thanks to the relaxed setting and family-style dining. This brunch shower epitomizes soft and romantic. Blush and natural tones can be used to create a soothing atmosphere. Add a waffle bar, have enough deserts, and decorate with roses and other floral lineups round out the menu.

Backyard affair

This is a perfect option if you want to avoid celebrating behind closed doors. It is all about the chair, and table setting in addition to the menus and floral arrangements. You could also place swings or comfy chairs to uplift the vibe. Try to use to elements or objects made of wood, burlap, or other natural material to keep the theme in check.