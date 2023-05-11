Lifestyle

Get corny with these corn dishes from around the world

Get corny with these corn dishes from around the world

Written by Apurva P May 11, 2023, 11:10 am 3 min read

Try these global corn recipes at home

Corn is one of the most versatile ingredients out there. Blend it, bake it, smoke it, or grill it - corn is up for any challenge. And not to mention its taste alone. Corn is thus a part of many staple dishes worldwide, including in India. Here are five interesting corn recipes you can try out at home.

Atole de Elote (Fresh corn beverage from Mexico)

Add three cups of water to a pot and add cinnamon sticks and brown sugar. Place it on the stove at medium heat. Meanwhile, in a blender, blend some sweet corn and milk until you get a smooth mixture. Add this to the pot. Then add cornstarch mixed with four tablespoons of water. Whisk it until combined and your drink is ready.

Grilled corn with coconut milk from Cambodia

You will require one can of coconut milk for this. Stir the coconut milk. Sometimes the thick coconut milk settles to the bottom of the can. Husk the corn and remove all the silk fibers. Brush the stirred coconut milk on the corn. Season it with salt and pepper. Place on a hot grill. Cook until done. Pour coconut milk again before serving.

Cornbread from the USA

Grease a nine-inch round cake pan and set aside. Preheat your oven to 180-200 degrees Celsius. Whisk flour, cornmeal, sugar, salt, and baking powder in a bowl. To it add oil or butter, milk, and egg. Stir just until the mixture comes together. Pour the batter into the pan and bake for 20-25 minutes until the top is golden brown. Serve hot.

Okonomiyaki style (savory pancake from Japan)

Whisk together the eggs, flour, and water in a bowl. Trim and add chopped cabbage, then peel and finely slice the shallot. Add these along with the corn to the batter. Heat a pan over medium heat with one tablespoon of oil. Cook a ladle full of batter in it until golden underneath, Flip and cook for five mins. Drizzle some mayonnaise on top.

Che Bap (sweet corn pudding from Vietnam)

Mix corn cobs, pandan leaves (optional), and water in a pot and boil it for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, place tapioca pearls and cover them with cold water. Remove corn cobs and pandan leaves from the pot. To the pot, add coconut milk, corn kernels, sugar, and salt and stir. Add tapioca pearls to the pot and it's ready.