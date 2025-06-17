What's the story

New Zealand's captain Sophie Devine has announced her decision to retire from Women's One Day Internationals (ODIs) after the upcoming 50-over World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

The 35-year-old all-rounder will continue to be available for T20 internationals under a casual playing agreement with New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

Devine made the announcement just a day before the unveiling of New Zealand's 17-player women's contract list.