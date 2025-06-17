Sophie Devine to retire from WODIs following Women's WC: Details
What's the story
New Zealand's captain Sophie Devine has announced her decision to retire from Women's One Day Internationals (ODIs) after the upcoming 50-over World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.
The 35-year-old all-rounder will continue to be available for T20 internationals under a casual playing agreement with New Zealand Cricket (NZC).
Devine made the announcement just a day before the unveiling of New Zealand's 17-player women's contract list.
Career highlights
Stellar ODI career
Devine has had a stellar 19-year-long ODI career, having made her debut back in 2006 at the age of 17.
She is second on New Zealand's all-time women's ODIs played list and fourth on the all-time runscorers list.
By the end of this World Cup, she is likely to cross 4,000 runs and move to third place.
Devine also has eight centuries under her belt, the second-most for New Zealand women after Suzie Bates.
Continued participation
Devine's T20I plans
Despite her retirement from ODIs, Devine is keen on continuing with T20I cricket but only on a casual basis due to her multiple franchise contracts overseas.
"It feels like the right time for me to start stepping away," she said.
"I feel very fortunate to have NZC's support in finding a solution that means I can still give to the White Ferns."
Support system
NZC backs Devine
NZC chief executive Scott Weenink praised Devine's contribution to the White Ferns ODI team.
He said, "Sophie has been an extraordinary leader and ambassador for the White Ferns."
Liz Green, head of women's high performance at NZC, also supported Devine's decision.
She said, "Sophie's given nearly 20 years of service to the White Ferns and NZC is fully supportive of her quest to find more balance at this stage in her career."