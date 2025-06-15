Joe Root averages 42.62 at Headingley in Test cricket: Stats
What's the story
England are set to host India in a grueling five-match Test series, starting June 20 at Headingley, Leeds.
Joe Root, England's leading run-scorer in Test cricket, will once again lead their batting attack at home. In a stellar Test career, he has fancied facing India.
Over the years, Root has played 10 Tests at the iconic Headingley in Leeds.
Here are his key stats.
Stats
A look at his stats
As per ESPNcricinfo, Root has racked up 682 runs from 10 Tests at an average of 42.62 at Headingley.
His tally includes two tons and four half-centuries.
Root's best score on this ground came in 2021. He slammed an incredible 121 against India, which set up England's innings win.
His only other Test ton at Headingley (104) came against New Zealand.
India
Root averages 58.08 against India
Root has been a consistent performer for England in Test cricket since his debut against India in December 2012.
He has played 30 Tests against the Indian team so far, scoring an impressive 2,846 runs at an average of 58.08.
No other player has scored more runs in this regard.
Root owns 10 tons and 11 half-centuries against India in the format.
Feats
Root eyes these feats
Root is the leading run-scorer in ICC World Test Championship history (5,543).
He could become the first player with 6,000 runs in the prestigious championship.
Root can also go past Ricky Ponting's tally (13,378) and become the second-highest run-scorer in Tests. He owns 13,006 runs from 153 Tests at 50.80.
Jacques Kallis (13,289) and Rahul Dravid (13,288) are also ahead of Root.
Do you know?
Root can join these legends
In the series opener, Root can become only the fifth England player with 700-plus Test runs at Headingley. He is behind Geoffrey Boycott (897), JH Edrich (849), Graham Gooch (776), Alastair Cook (718), and Alec Stewart (695) in terms of Test runs here.