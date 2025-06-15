What's the story

England are set to host India in a grueling five-match Test series, starting June 20 at Headingley, Leeds.

Joe Root, England's leading run-scorer in Test cricket, will once again lead their batting attack at home. In a stellar Test career, he has fancied facing India.

Over the years, Root has played 10 Tests at the iconic Headingley in Leeds.

Here are his key stats.