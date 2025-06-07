What's the story

The five-match Test series between India and England is set to begin on June 20.

But before that, the India A team is playing a warm-up match against the England Lions in Northampton.

One player who has caught everyone's attention with his stellar performance is wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel.

With three consecutive fifties in practice games, Jurel has not only impressed the selectors but also intensified competition for a spot in the playing XI.