IPL 2025: Can LSG break GT's winning streak?
What's the story
Match 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Gujarat Titans (GT).
The match will be played on Saturday, April 12 at the Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.
Both teams have had a great start to the season, with LSG currently placed fifth and GT sitting second on the points table.
Here we decode the match preview.
Pitch report
Ekana Cricket Stadium favors bowlers
The Ekana Cricket Stadium is famous for its bowler-friendly surface, making it a paradise for spin bowlers.
However, in the last IPL match at this venue, both teams scored over 190 runs.
Out of 16 IPL matches played here so far, the team batting first has won eight times.
Meanwhile, the match will start at 03:30pm IST and can be watched live on Star Sports Network or streamed online on the JioHotstar app.
LSG's form
Lucknow Super Giants look for 3rd consecutive win
The Rishabh Pant-led are on a roll, having won their last two matches against the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Both the games witnessed LSG crossing the 200-run mark.
Pant and his men will now be looking for a hat-trick of wins in the next match against Gujarat Titans.
Notably, the team is missing on few of its pacers due to fitness issues.
GT's dominance
Gujarat Titans aim to maintain winning streak
Gujarat Titans sit atop the points table with four wins on the trot. After a dismal season last year, they have returned to their dominating self.
The upcoming clash against Lucknow Super Giants gives them an opportunity to extend their winning streak and strengthen their hold at the top.
Captain Shubman Gill has lead from the front while his opening partner Sai Sudharsan has been among massive runs.
Their bowling attack has been solid despite Rashid Khan's poor form.
Historical clash
Head-to-head record favors Gujarat Titans
Since the inception of both teams in 2022, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans have clashed five times in IPL history.
Out of these clashes, GT has won four times while LSG has won just once.
This historical data adds an interesting dimension to the upcoming match as both teams strive for victory.
XIs
Here are the probable XIs
LSG (Probable XI): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Singh, M Siddharth.
LSG (Probable XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.
Impact subs: Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) and Washington Sundar (GT).
Player spotlight
Here are the key players
Nicholas Pooran of LSG is the leading run-getter of IPL 2025, having scored three fifties in five matches.
Mitchell Marsh has crossed the 50-run mark four times.
GT's Sai Sudharsan is closely following on the list with three fifties so far.
On the bowling front, LSG's Shardul Thakur and GT's Mohammed Siraj will be crucial to their respective teams' performance.
