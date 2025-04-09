What's the story

Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer made headlines by taking down Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill with a blistering delivery clocked at 147.7km/h in match number 23 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season on Wednesday in Ahmedabad.

Gill was out in the third over of GT's innings, when Archer bowled an exceptional ball that sharply turned inward and hit Gill's off-stump as he attempted to play a forward shot.

This was Gill's 3rd dismissal against Archer in IPL.