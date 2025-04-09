Jofra Archer dismisses Shubman Gill for 3rd time in IPL
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer made headlines by taking down Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill with a blistering delivery clocked at 147.7km/h in match number 23 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season on Wednesday in Ahmedabad.
Gill was out in the third over of GT's innings, when Archer bowled an exceptional ball that sharply turned inward and hit Gill's off-stump as he attempted to play a forward shot.
This was Gill's 3rd dismissal against Archer in IPL.
Bowling record
Archer's impressive record against Gill
Notably, this wasn't the first time Archer had dismissed Gill in IPL history.
In fact, he has now removed Gill thrice across 5 innings. Archer has conceded only 10 runs off 15 deliveries bowled to Gill so far, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Gill averages a dismal 3.33 and his strike rate reads 66.66.
This latest dismissal highlights Archer's ability to trouble top batsmen such as Gill, especially following his strong comeback after a challenging start to the season.
Comeback story
Archer's remarkable comeback after challenging start to season
Archer's recent success comes after a tough start to the season where he recorded the most expensive spell in IPL history (0/76 vs SRH).
But he has made a strong comeback since with impressive figures of 3/25 against Punjab Kings before this match vs GT.
Versus GT, he clocked 1/30 from his 4 overs.
In 5 matches this season, Archer now owns 5 scalps at 35.40. His ER reads 10.11.