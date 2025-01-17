Indian bowlers with 4-plus wicket hauls against England (T20Is)
The much-anticipated five-match India versus England T20I series is set to commence on January 22.
The series will see the return of key players and introduction of new talents.
India's T20I record is phenomenal at home and the team would be eager to enhance their tally.
Here we look at Indian bowlers with 4-plus wicket hauls against England in T20Is.
#1
Harbhajan Singh - 4/12 in Colombo, 2012
India claimed a massive victory against England in the 2012 ICC T20 World Cup match in Colombo.
They slammed 170/4 before restricting the Englishmen to 80/10.
Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, in his comeback match, dismantled England with a four-wicket haul.
He conceded just 12 runs and bowled two maidens in his four-over spell.
The Turbanator proved his mettle as England perished in 14.4 overs.
#2
Yuzvendra Chahal - 6/25 in Bengaluru, 2017
Yuzvendra Chahal was the first Indian bowler to take a five-wicket haul in T20Is with his 6/25 against England in Bengaluru (2017).
The leg-spinner triggered a dramatic batting collapse as England went from 119/2 to 127 all-out.
India hence prevailed by 75 runs.
Sam Billings, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, and Chris Jordan were his victims that day.
#3
Kuldeep Yadav - 5/24 in Manchester, 2018
Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav decimated England in the 2018 Manchester match.
He was sensational in the middle overs as the hosts were restricted 159/8 while batting first despite being placed at 95/1 at one stage.
Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Morgan, Jonny Bairstow, and Root fell to him as Kuldeep finished with 5/24 across four overs.
India later won the duel by eight wickets.
#4
Hardik Pandya - 4/38 & 4/33
Hardik Pandya is among just the three bowlers with multiple four-plus wicket-hauls versus England in this format.
The right-arm pacer returned with 4/38 in the 2018 Bristol match as the Indian unit claimed a seven-wicket win.
It was a high-scoring affair as the hosts were restricted to 198/9 batting first.
Pandya then claimed 4/33 in the 2022 Southampton game. His efforts meant England were bundled out for 148 while chasing 199.