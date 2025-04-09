Everything you need to know about Matic, Onana's public spat
What's the story
Lyon midfielder Nemanja Matic has taken a dig at Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana.
The war of words comes just ahead of their UEFA Europa League 2024/25 quarter-final clash.
The feud between the two players intensified after Onana said that United were "way better" than Lyon, prompting Matic's scathing response: "one of the worst goalkeepers in Manchester United's history."
Here are the details.
Criticism escalates
Matic's critique sparks a war of words
Matic, who enjoyed a five-year spell at Old Trafford, hit back at Onana's claim with scathing criticism.
He said if Onana is statistically one of the worst goalkeepers in Manchester United's modern history, then he needs to show that before making such bold statements.
The comment added fuel to their verbal spat ahead of the highly anticipated Europa League clash.
Words
'One of the worst goalkeepers in Manchester United's history'
"If you're one of the worst goalkeepers in Manchester United's history then you need to take care of what you are talking about," Matic said in a press conference.
"If David De Gea, Peter Schmeichel or Edwin van der Sar said that I would question myself but if you are statistically one of the worst goalkeepers in Manchester United's modern history, he needs to show that before he says it," the veteran midfielder added.
Retaliation
Onana fires back at Matic's criticism
Onana was quick to hit back at Matic's bitter words by pointing out the Lyon midfielder's absence of silverware during his time at Manchester United.
"I would never be disrespectful to another club. We know that tomorrow will be a difficult game against a strong opponent. We focus on preparing a performance to make our fans proud. At least I've lifted trophies with the greatest club in the world. Some can't say the same," he wrote on X.
Match anticipation
Onana's confidence ahead of the Europa League clash
Despite Manchester United's disappointing season, he remains confident about their upcoming match against Lyon.
He said: "It's a very good team. We know some of them but I don't think we have to focus on them. It's more about us, what we're going to do."
This shows his unwavering belief in his team's abilities ahead of the crucial game.
Europa League
Key details of United and Lyon's Europa League campaign
United finished third in the Europa League 36-team standings. They collected 18 points from 8 matches (W5 D3).
Lyon finished 6th to gain automatic qualification for the round of 16 as well. They won 4 matches (D3 L1).
In the round of 16, United beat Real Sociedad 5-2 on aggregate. Lyon hammered FCSB with a score of 7-1 on aggregate.
Do you know?
Lyon are yet to beat United in major European competitions
As per Opta, Lyon have never beaten Man United in 4 attempts in major European competitions. They have lost twice and drawn the other two games. Meanwhile, United have drawn both their games in away matches against Lyon, coming from behind on both occasions (Champions League).