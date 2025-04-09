What's the story

Lyon midfielder Nemanja Matic has taken a dig at Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The war of words comes just ahead of their UEFA Europa League 2024/25 quarter-final clash.

The feud between the two players intensified after Onana said that United were "way better" than Lyon, prompting Matic's scathing response: "one of the worst goalkeepers in Manchester United's history."

Here are the details.