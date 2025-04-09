Sai Sudharsan hammers his 9th half-century in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan has hammered his 9th century in the Indian Premier League.
The southpaw scored a vital 82 in match number 23 versus Rajasthan Royals of the IPL 2025 season on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Sudharsan shared 80 runs alongside Jos Buttler and and another 62 runs with Shahrukh Khan.
Here are further details.
Knock
Sudharsan plays an important knock for GT
Sudharsan was off to a cautious start, scoring 11 runs off the first 11 balls faced.
Thereafter, the batter opened up, smashing Fazalhaq Farooqi and Tushar Deshpande for a six each.
The 5th over bowled by Deshpande also saw Sudharsan hammer him for two fours more.
The 10th over saw Sudharsan get to his fifty. He was eventually dismissed in the 19th over.
Information
Deshpande dismisses Sudharsan
Deshpande dismissed Sudharsan with a yorker. The batter went hard and his swing resulted in an inside edge. Sanju Samson dived and completed a fine catch behind.
Runs
Sudharsan races past 1,300 IPL runs
Sudharsan's knock of 82 came from 53 balls. He hit 8 fours and three sixes.
He has raced to 1,307 runs in the IPL at 48.40 from 30 matches.
In addition to nine fifties, he also owns a ton. His strike rate is 141.60.
As per ESPNcricinfo, versus RR, Sudharsan has amassed 137 runs from three matches at 45.66 (50s: 1).
Information
An average of 58.71 in Ahmedabad
At the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Sudharsan owns 822 runs from 15 matches at a staggering 58.71. His strike rate is 156.27. This was his 7th fifty-plus score in Ahmedabad (50s: 6, 100s: 1).
Do you know?
2nd-highest run-scorer in IPL 2025
After 5 matches this season, GT's Sudharsan has raced to 273 runs at a sensational average of 54.60. He slammed his 3rd fifty of the season, striking at 151.66. LSG's Nicholas Pooran tops the scoring list this season (288 runs at 72).