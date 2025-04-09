What's the story

Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan has hammered his 9th century in the Indian Premier League.

The southpaw scored a vital 82 in match number 23 versus Rajasthan Royals of the IPL 2025 season on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Sudharsan shared 80 runs alongside Jos Buttler and and another 62 runs with Shahrukh Khan.

