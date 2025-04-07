IPL: Jasprit Bumrah returns to MI XI for RCB clash
What's the story
Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been named in Mumbai Indians' (MI) XI for Match 20 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
MI skipper Hardik Pandya confirmed the same during the toss at the Wankhede Stadium.
Notably, this game marks Bumrah's maiden assignment in IPL 2025.
The fast bowler had missed competitive cricket since January due to a back injury.
Team boost
Bumrah's return bolsters MI's bowling attack
Bumrah's return is a major boost for MI, who have lost three of their first four matches in IPL 2025.
His presence bolsters the bowling attack which had featured a few inexperienced Indian bowlers like Vignesh Puthur, Ashwani Kumar, and Satyanarayana Raju.
Meanwhile, MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene was confident Bumrah would be ready to contribute despite his long absence from competitive cricket.
"Knowing Jasprit he will be up for it," Jayawardene said on the eve of the match.
Recovery path
Bumrah's journey back to competitive cricket
Notably, Bumrah hasn't played competitive cricket since the Sydney Test in January, where he had a stress reaction in his back.
He missed India's home bilateral series against England and the Champions Trophy during his recovery.
Over the past few weeks, he has been gradually increasing his bowling workload at BCCI's Center of Excellence.
The board is ensuring he regains full-fitness before returning to action as India's five-Test series in England begins on June 28.
Career stats
Bumrah's IPL career and injury history
Bumrah has played all his IPL cricket for MI, starting in 2013, picking up 165 wickets over the years at 22.51.
The only IPL season he missed since was 2023, when he had a back injury.
This latest injury is his first back injury since undergoing surgery in March 2023.
In IPL 2024, Bumrah bagged 20 scalps from 13 games at an incredible average of 16.80. He had a remarkable economy rate of 6.48.