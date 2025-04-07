What's the story

Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been named in Mumbai Indians' (MI) XI for Match 20 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

MI skipper Hardik Pandya confirmed the same during the toss at the Wankhede Stadium.

Notably, this game marks Bumrah's maiden assignment in IPL 2025.

The fast bowler had missed competitive cricket since January due to a back injury.