IPL 2025, PBKS vs RR: How the 'Impact Players' fared
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals (RR) overcame Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 18 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season.
The Royals scored 205/4 in 20 overs, riding on crucial knocks from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag.
In response, Nehal Wadhera's fifty wasn't enough as PBKS lost by 50 runs.
Priyansh Arya (PBKS) and Kumar Kartikeya (RR) were the Impact Players in this contest.
Here's more.
Performance
Arya fails to shine, Kartikeya picks an important wicket
Arya was out off the first ball he face. Jofra Archer disrupted his stumps. Arya, who looked to defend the ball, was out after a superb seam presentation from Archer. The ball curved away a bit after landing.
On the other hand, Kartikeya enjoyed a sound start, dismissing Prabhsimran Singh (17).
He conceded 19 runs off his next over and didn't return thereafter.
Information
RR claim crucial victory over PBKS
RR handed PBKS their maiden defeat this season. Before this, PBKS had won both their matches. PBKS have slipped to fourth in the standings. On the other hand, RR have moved to 7th. They have two wins and two defeats this season.