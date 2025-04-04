What's the story

Star batter David Miller has completed 3,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Miller reached the landmark in the 2025 IPL encounter against Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

The Proteas batter, who has been entertaining with his middle-over exploits, attained the feat with his 17th run. He was earlier a mainstay batter for Gujarat Titans.

Here are the key stats.