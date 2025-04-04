David Miller completes 3,000 runs in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
Star batter David Miller has completed 3,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Miller reached the landmark in the 2025 IPL encounter against Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
The Proteas batter, who has been entertaining with his middle-over exploits, attained the feat with his 17th run. He was earlier a mainstay batter for Gujarat Titans.
Here are the key stats.
Information
Miller scores 27 versus MI
In Match 16 of the IPL 2025 season, Miller ended up with a knock of 27 from 14 balls. He was dismissed by Hardik Pandya in the 20th over. Miller helped LSG get past 200. He smashed three fours and a six.
Stats
A look at Miller's IPL stats
Miller, who made his IPL debut in 2012, has now featured in 134 matches. He completed 3,000 runs in his 128th inning.
He owns 3,010 runs at 36-plus (50s: 13, 100s: 1).
Miller made his IPL debut in 2012 for Punjab Kings. He starred in their magnificent 2014 campaign, where they finished as runners-up.
Miller has also represented Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans.
Information
Third-most runs for PBKS and GT respectively
Miller represented the Kings between 2012 and 2019. To date, he is their third-highest run-getter in the IPL. He bowed out with 1,850 runs from 79 matches at 34.25. As per ESPNcricinfo, he remains GT's 3rd-highest run-scorer with a tally of 950 at 45.23.
Record
Third-fastest century in IPL
Miller's IPL career has been highlighted by a few milestones.
He owns the third-fastest century in IPL history, a feat he achieved off just 37 deliveries during the 2013 season while playing for Punjab Kings.
Miller hammered an unbeaten 101 off 38 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He is only behind legends Chris Gayle and Yusuf Pathan on this list.