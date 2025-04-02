What's the story

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone played a solid hand for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match number 14 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season on Wednesday.

Livingstone hit a valiant half-century versus Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru to help his team get to 169/8 in 20 overs.

He walked in when RCB were 35/3 at one stage. This was a solid effort from Livingstone.