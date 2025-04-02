Liam Livingstone smashes 54 versus GT, completes 1,000 IPL runs
What's the story
England all-rounder Liam Livingstone played a solid hand for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match number 14 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season on Wednesday.
Livingstone hit a valiant half-century versus Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru to help his team get to 169/8 in 20 overs.
He walked in when RCB were 35/3 at one stage. This was a solid effort from Livingstone.
Knock
Livingstone plays a quality knock for RCB
Livingstone opened his account after 4 dot balls.
He was part of a 52-run stand alongside Jitesh Sharma. Thereafter Krunal Pandya was out, reducing RCB to 104/6.
Livingstone hung in there and scored 24 runs from 28 balls before opening up.
Across two overs, he dispatched Rashid Khan for 4 sixes, getting to his fifty off 39 balls. Mohammed Siraj dismissed him shortly thereafter.
Do you know?
Livingstone hammers Rashid Khan for 5 sixes
All of Livingstone's 5 sixes in this contest, came off Rashid's bowling. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has now hammered the wrist-spinner for 7 sixes across 6 innings. He owns 66 runs from 39 balls (SR: 169.23). Rashid has dismissed him thrice.
Runs
1,000 runs and 7 fifties in IPL for the Englishman
Livingstone's 40-ball 54 had one four and 5 sixes. He has now raced to 1,018 runs from 42 IPL matches at 29.08. His strike rate is 161.07.
This was his 7th IPL fifty. Livingstone has smoked 73 sixes in the tourney.
Overall in T20s, he has slammed 6,851 runs at 27.84. This was his 36th T20 fifty (100s: 2). He owns 416 sixes.