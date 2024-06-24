In brief Simplifying... In brief England's top T20 cricket six-hitters are led by captain Buttler, who has smashed over 500 sixes, followed by Alex Hales with 498, and Liam Livingstone with 380.

Former skipper Eoin Morgan rounds out the list with 367 sixes.

These power hitters have not only made their mark with sixes but also contributed significantly to England's run tally in the T20 format. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Jos Buttler became the 7th player in T20 cricket to register 500-plus sixes (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

England batters who own the most sixes in T20 cricket

By Rajdeep Saha 02:26 am Jun 24, 202402:26 am

What's the story A scintillating 83*-run knock from Jos Buttler powered England to the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals. Buttler was at his destructive best as England chased down 116 against co-hosts USA in just 9.4 overs in Bridgetown. Notably, the England captain smashed seven sixes. He became the first England batter to slam 500 T20 maximums. Here are England batters with most T20 sixes.

#1

Jos Buttler - 500 sixes

Buttler enjoyed versus the USA, hitting six fours and seven sixes (SR: 218.42). The England captain became the 7th player in T20 cricket to register 500-plus sixes. 137 of his sixes have come in T20Is (3,241 runs). As per ESPNcricinfo, in 423 T20 matches, Buttler has racked up 11,819 runs at 35.07. He hit his 82nd fifty (T20Is: 24). He also owns eight centuries.

#2

Alex Hales - 498 sixes

In 457 T20 matches, Alex Hales has clobbered 498 sixes. The dashing batter has accumulated 12,457 runs at an average of 29.58. His strike rate reads 145.86. Former England stalwart Hales owns 79 fifties and 6 centuries. He also owns 43 T20 ducks. For England, Hales managed 2,074 runs at 30.95. His strike rate reads 138.35. He hit 12 fifties and one ton.

#3

Liam Livingstone -

All-rounder Liam Livingstone is the 3rd-highest six-hitter among Englishmen in T20 cricket. The hard-hitting batter owns a total of 380 sixes in the shortest format. Livingstone has clocked 6,181 runs from 270 T20Is at 27.59. His strike rate is 144.82. In addition to 32 fifties, Livingstone has two tons. Notably, Livingstone has hammered 45 sixes for England. He owns 680 runs in T20Is.

#4

Eoin Morgan - 367 sixes

Former England skipper Eoin Morgan finished his career with 367 T20 sixes. Morgan played 374 T20 matches (350 innings) and accumulated 7,780 runs. He averaged 26.02 and his strike rate reads 131.59. He slammed 38 fifties. Morgan also hit 584 fours. For England, Morgan went on to score 2,458 runs at 28.58. He hit 120 sixes - a feat only bettered by Buttler.