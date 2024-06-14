England spinner Adil Rashid was simply brilliant versus Oman (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

T20 WC: Adil Rashid claims 4/11 as Oman score 47

By Rajdeep Saha 01:57 am Jun 14, 2024

What's the story England spinner Adil Rashid was simply brilliant as minnows Oman were folded for a paltry score of 47 in Match 28 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. Oman posted the fourth-lowest score in ICC T20 World Cup history. Rashid claimed 4/11 in England's rout of the Asian side. Here are further details.

Oman have no answers against Rashid

It was a magnificent bowling show from the Three Lions as Shoaib Khan was the only Oman batter with 10-plus runs (11). England were all over Oman, who folded in 13.2 overs. Rashid led the show with figures worth 4/11. He dismissed Khalid Kail before cleaning up the tail. Oman were no match for Rashid's offerings. Jofra Archer and Mark Wood claimed three-fers.

Rashid races to 26 T20 World Cup scalps

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rashid has raced to 336 T20 wickets from 298 matches at 22.80. He claimed his 10th four-wicket haul. 115 of Rashid's wickets have come for England in 109 T20Is. He averages 24.59 (ER: 7.39). This was his 3rd four-wicket haul. Rashid owns 26 T20 World Cup wickets from 25 matches at 24.07. He is England's second-highest wicket-taker after Stuart Broad (30).

First England bowler with multiple four-fers or more

Rashid is the first Englishman to claim multiple four-wicket hauls or more in T20 WC history. He had claimed 4/2 from 2.2 overs in the 2021 edition as well. Sam Curran (5/10) and Chris Jordan (4/28) own one four-wicket haul or more in T20 WCs.