Rauf reached the milestone in 71 games (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Haris Rauf becomes fastest pacer to 100 T20I wickets: Stats

10:07 pm Jun 11, 2024

What's the story Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf has scripted history by becoming the fastest pacer to complete 100 T20I wickets. He accomplished the feat with his first wicket against Canada in Match 22 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in New York. Rauf reached the milestone in 71 games, making him the third-fastest bowler to touch the 100-wicket mark in T20Is. Here is more.

Rauf claims two wickets versus Canada

Rauf started off poorly, conceding 13 runs in his first over. However, he bounced back in style and gave away 13 runs from his next three overs. He picked two wickets. Rauf was guilty of bowling seven wides. Canada managed 106/7 in 20 overs.

Fastest pacer to get the mark

Rauf displaced Ireland's Mark Adair and Oman's Bilal Khan as the fastest pacer to complete 100 T20I wickets. Adair and Bilal took 72 games apiece to reach the feat. Overall, only Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan (53) and Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga (63) have reached the milestone faster than Rauf. No other bowler has claimed 100-plus wickets since Rauf's T20I debut in January 2020.

Rauf joins Shadab in elite company

Rauf has become the second Pakistan international to complete 100 T20I wickets (101). He has joined Shadab Khan (107). The star pacer has three four-wicket hauls in the format as his economy rate is 8.22. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rauf owns 33 scalps at home, averaging 19.93. He owns 38 wickets away (home of opposition) at 23.07. He has 30 wickets across neutral venues.

Decent run in T20 WCs

With his two scalps, Rauf has raced to 22 T20 World Cup wickets across 16 games at 19.54 (ER: 7.16). In the ongoing tournament, he now owns six wickets across three matches at 14. The star fast bowler is standing in his maiden outing against Canada. Overall in T20 cricket, Rauf owns 260 wickets in 193 matches.