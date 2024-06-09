Next Article

366 runs were scored in the Australia-England T20 WC match (Source: X/@englandcricket)

Most runs in T20 WC match without individual 50+ score

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:01 am Jun 09, 202411:01 am

What's the story Australia beat England by 36 runs in Match 17 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The Aussies posted 201/7 while first at Kensington Oval, Barbados. The Brits could only manage 165/6 in response. Notably, no batter could manage a fifty in the entire game. Here we decode the T20 WC matches with 300-plus runs without an individual 50+ score (matches involving full-member teams).

#5

New Zealand vs England, 2010 - 302 runs

The 2010 Gros Islet match between New Zealand and England saw 302 runs being scored across the two innings. A timely 44 from Ross Taylor helped the Kiwis compile 149/6 while batting first. No other NZ batter could even manage 35 runs. The Brits (153/7) crossed the line with five balls to spare as Eoin Morgan (40) scored the most for them.

#4

Netherlands vs South Africa, 2022 - 303 runs

In one of the biggest upsets of the 2022 T20 WC, Netherlands beat South Africa. The Dutch accumulated 158/4 while batting first in Adelaide. While Colin Ackermann (41*) was the side's highest run-scorer, Stephan Myburgh (37) and Tom Cooper (35) were the others to score 30s. SA were restricted to 145/8 in response as Rilee Rossouw (25) scored the most for them.

#3

India vs England, 2009 - 303 runs

Kevin Pietersen (46) and Ravi Bopara (37) scored over 30 as England posted 153/7 against India in the 2009 T20 WC match the iconic Lord's. The Men in Blue (150/5) narrowly fell short as 30s from skipper MS Dhoni (30*) and Yusuf Pathan (33*) went in vain. The game saw 303 runs being scored across the two innings.

#2

New Zealand vs South Africa, 2010 - 327 runs

South Africa compiled 170/4 while batting first against New Zealand in the 2010 T20 WC game in Barbados. AB de Villiers (47*) and Albie Morkel (40) were their chief contributors. NZ were restricted to 157/7 in response as Jesse Ryder (33) scored the most for them. A total of 327 runs were scored across the two innings.

#1

Australia vs England, 2024 - 366 runs

The recent Australia-England game takes the top spot on this list. A total of 366 runs were accumulated as 13 batters were dismissed across both innings. England skipper Jos Buttler (42) was the only one to cross the 40-run mark. Philip Salt (37), David Warner (39), Travis Head (34), and Mitchell Marsh (35) were the other batters to score at least 30.