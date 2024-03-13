Next Article

ICC Test Rankings: Record-breaking Ravichandran Ashwin rises to top spot

By Rajdeep Saha 02:16 pm Mar 13, 202402:16 pm

What's the story Indian cricket team spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has become the number one bowler in the latest ICC Test Rankings. Ashwin has reclaimed top spot from fellow Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Notably, Ashwin picked up four wickets in the first innings and then a fifer in the second innings as India cruised to victory in the Dharamsala Test versus England. Here are the details.

Ashwin shattered records with 36th fifer in 100th Test

Ashwin's 36th Test fifer saw him break a tie with Anil Kumble (35) to become the Indian with the most fifers in Test cricket. In terms of Test fifers, Ashwin is now only behind Sri Lanka legend Muthiah Muralidaran (67), Australia's Shane Warne (37). He equaled New Zealand's Richard Hadlee, who also finished his career with 36 fifers.

Ashwin was the most successful bowler in the England series

The 37-year-old Ashwin owns 516 wickets at 23.74. Kumble is the only Indian with more Test scalps than Ashwin (619). 363 of Ashwin's scalps have come at home at 21.15. His tally of 28 fifers at home is the second-most for any bowler. Meanwhile, the veteran finished the series against England as the highest wicket-taker with 26 scalps at 24.8 (5W: 2).

Hazlewood and Henry gain big

Ashwin raced to 870 rating points after a brilliant performance. Bumrah has slipped to third and owns 847 rating points. Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has moved into second spot by jumping two places. He owns 847 points as well. Hazlewood claimed 5/31 and 1/70 in the second Test versus New Zealand. Kiwi pacer Matt Henry gained big. He jumped six spots into 12th.

Kuldeep rises to career-best 16th

India's left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav earned a new career-high rating and jumped 15 places to 16th overall. He managed seven wickets and won the Player of the Match award for his heroics against England in Dharamsala.

Rohit, Yashasvi and Gill shine in Test Rankings for Batters

Rohit Sharma, who smashed a ton in the 5th Test, rises five places to sixth. He has 751 rating points. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who finished the England series with a record 700-plus runs, rose two spots to 8th. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill jumped 11 spots to be joint 20th in the ICC Test Rankings for Batters. Australia's Steve Smith dropped two places to 5th.