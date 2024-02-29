Next Article

KL Rahul played the series opener in Hyderabad

Dharamsala Test: Rahul reportedly ruled out, Padikkal to make debut

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:07 am Feb 29, 202410:07 am

What's the story As per the latest development, the injured KL Rahul has flown to London to see the specialist who operated on his quadriceps last year. He is hence all but ruled out of the fifth and final Test against England, starting on March 7 in Dharamsala. As per Hindustan Times, Devdutt Padikkal will make his Test debut in the final game. Here is more.

Rahul

Rahul yet to recover fully

Rahul, who featured in the series opener, complained of right quadriceps pain thereafter. He hence missed the next three games and is unlikely to regain match fitness for the Dharamsala Test. Notably, Rahul was the team management's top choice for the number-four position after Virat Kohli pulled out of the series due to the birth of his second child.

Statement

Here is what the source said

"Padikkal will make his debut in Dharamsala. Rahul is unlikely to be available and the team management wants to have a look at Padikkal as it is the last international fixture before the IPL," a BCCI source told Hindustan Times. Notably, Padikkal replaced Rahul in the squad for the third and fourth Test. He, however, warmed the benches.

Patidar

Patidar's poor run in the series

Rajat Patidar made his Test debut in the second match in Vizag, taking Rahul's number-four position. Though the Madhya Pradesh batter impressed with a fluent 32 in his maiden Test innings, 9, 5, 0, 17, and 0 were his scores thereafter. Hence, the team management is reportedly keen to give Padikkal a go as the Karnataka batter has been in impressive form lately.

Stats

Padikkal rewarded for his Ranji run

Left-handed batter Padikkal received his maiden Test call-up. He scored 151 and 36 against Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy Round 5. Padikkal has racked up 556 runs from six innings at an incredible average of 92.66 in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. His tally includes three tons, with 193 being his highest score in the season opener against Punjab.

Plight

India's inexperienced batting line-up

Besides Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan and wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel made their respective Test debuts in the ongoing series. Moreover, Yashasvi Jaiswal is a veteran of just eight Tests. Hence, India have been left with a rookie batting line-up for this series. While Kohli remains unavailable due to persona, Shreyas Iyer was dropped after the first two Tests.

Series lead

Hosts have clinched the series

The aforementioned youngsters have stood up as India have already sealed the series 3-1 with a match to go. While the hosts narrowly lost the opener, they bounced back with three comprehensive wins. The likes of Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, and Jasprit Bumrah have been brilliant in the series. Jurel and Sarfaraz have also played a couple of impressive knocks.