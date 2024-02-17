Ben Duckett will be a pivotal figure on Day 3 against a depleted India in Rajkot (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

Ben Duckett stands in Ravichandran Ashwin-less India's way in Rajkot

By Rajdeep Saha 01:45 am Feb 17, 202401:45 am

What's the story Ben Duckett will be a pivotal figure on Day 3 against a depleted India in Rajkot. England opener Duckett smashed an unbeaten 133 from 118 balls on Day 2 of the 3rd Test to help his side finish on 207/2 after India posted 445. With Ravichandran Ashwin withdrawing from the Rajkot Test, Duckett could lead England's charge. Here are further details.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

Ashwin has troubled Duckett in Tests but by the time skipper Rohit Sharma introduced his premier spinner, the southpaw had already surpassed 50 in no time. Duckett looked supreme and his Bazball approach thwarted the Indian bowlers. Ashwin, who would have been instrumental on Day 3, was forced to withdraw from the match due to a family emergency medical issue.

India

India have to play with 10 men

If Ashwin fails to return, India will have to play with 10 men for the remainder of the match. Ashwin scored a crucial 37 in India's first innings and added 77 runs alongside Dhruv Jurel for the eighth wicket. With the ball, he claimed Zak Crawley's wicket to pick up his 500th victim in Tests. India will now have to handle the pressure.

Innings

Ben Duckett's century handed England impetus versus India

England ended Day 2 of their third Test match versus India in Rajkot on a strong note. Duckett took 88 balls for his third century in the longest format. He smashed 21 fours and 2 sixes (SR: 112.71). He shared an 89-run opening stand alongside Crawley before putting on 93 runs alongside Ollie Pope. He will start Day 3 with Joe Root beside him.

Do you know?

Duckett scripted these records

Duckett slammed the fastest century for England versus India in the longest format. He also registerd the 2nd-fastest century by an England opener in Test cricket. He smashed his third ton and a maiden one versus India.

Record

Duckett became the third-fastest visiting player with this record.

As per Cricbuzz, Duckett became the 3rd-fastest Test centurion versus India in India in terms of balls faced. Adam Gilchrist holds the record (84 balls) in Mumbai, 2001. Former West Indies legend Clive Lloyd is next (85 balls) in Bengaluru, 1974. Duckett (88 balls) follows suit with Ross Taylor (99 balls) in Bengaluru, 2012 being fourth.

Runs

Duckett scores 100-plus runs in a session in India

Duckett owns the second-highest number of runs scored in a session in India. He smashed 114 runs in the third session of Day 2. Virender Sehwag (133 vs Sri Lanka in 2009) holds the record in this regard. MS Dhoni's 109 run vs Australia in 2013 is third-best. Duckett is the first visiting batter to score 100-plus runs in a session in India.

Information

Ashwin has dismissed Duckett five times

As per ESPNcricinfo, Ashwin has dismissed Duckett five times from eight innings. Duckett has scored 65 runs from 110 balls with a strike rate of 59.09. He averages 13 against Ashwin.

Information

Advantage England with Duckett in solid form

England go into Day 3 with an advantage over Ashwin-less India, who will be a bowler short. Duckett will now want to make things count and convert his solid ton into something more substantial. His stay could put India under a lot of trouble.