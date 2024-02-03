Bumrah completed 150 Test wickets (Source: X/@BCCI)

2nd Test: India on top, own 171-run lead over England

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:14 pm Feb 03, 202405:14 pm

What's the story Team India has tightened its grip over England in the ongoing second Test in Visakhapatnam. The Brits were bowled out for 253 on Day 2. Earlier in the day, India finished their first innings at 396. They hence earned a 143-run first-innings lead. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal starred with a sparkling double-ton for the hosts. In reply, Jasprit Bumrah dismantled them with a six-wicket haul.

Next Article

Summary

India finished at 396

India resumed at their overnight score of 336/6. Jaiswal, who resumed at 179*, continued to bat well and slammed his maiden double-ton. He fell to James Anderson after scoring 209. The latter also dismissed Ravichandran Ashwin for 20. Spin twins Shoaib Bashir and Rehan Ahmed took the final two wickets.

Jaiswal

An excellent knock from Jaiswal

Jaiswal batted exceedingly well and ended up scoring 209 off 290 balls (19 fours, 7 sixes). While he returned on 179* on Day 1, he completed his double-ton on Day 2 morning. Jaiswal became only the second Indian opener to slam a Test double-ton against England. He also became the third-youngest Indian to score a Test double-ton. This was overall his second Test hundred.

Anderson

Most Test wickets against India

The lone pacer in the England XI, Anderson was disciplined as he returned with 3/47 in 25 overs. He has now raced to 142 Test wickets against India at 24.7 (5W: 6). No other bowler owns more Test wickets against India. The third-highest wicket-taker in Tests, Anderson now owns 693 scalps at 26.39 (5W: 32).

Spin twins

Rehan and Bashir shine

The 19-year-old Rehan, who claimed 3/65 in 17 overs, has now raced to 12 wickets across three Tests at 28.75. He took a fifer on his Test debut against Pakistan in 2022. The leg-spinner now owns 29 FC wickets. Meanwhile, Bashir finished with 3/138 in 38 overs on debut. Playing his seventh FC game, the 20-year-old now has 13 scalps.

Summary

England falter after a fine start

England were off to a flying start with openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett (21) adding 59 runs in no time. The former, who scored a fiery 76, also recorded a half-century stand with Ollie Pope (23). At 114/1, the visitors seemed well in command. However, Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav's brilliant spells meant England lost their next five wickets inside 60 runs.

Crawley

Crawley completes 6,000 FC runs

Birthday boy ﻿Crawley's 78-ball 76 was his 11th Test fifty. He has raced to 2,331 runs at an average of 31.93. Besides 11 fifties, Crawley has also hammered four centuries. He has amassed 282 runs against India from six matches at 25.63, slamming two fifties. With his 35th run, Crawley completed 6,000 (6,041) runs in First-Class cricket.

Axar vs Crawley

Axar dismisses Crawley for fourth time

Crawley was at his dominant best before he fell to Axar Patel. This was the fourth time he had fallen to the Indian left-arm spinner in Tests. He has faced Axar across six Test innings as he averages just 9.25 against him. As per Cricbuzz, in 111 balls against left-arm spinners, the England opener has fallen eight times, while scoring 64 runs.

Root vs Bumrah

Root's struggles vs Bumrah

Joe Root, who made 5, was once again dismissed by Bumrah. It was an out-swinger which the batter edged to Shubman Gill in slips. As per ESPNcricinfo, across 20 innings, Root has fallen prey to Bumrah eight times. In India, Root averages 15 against Bumrah, who has dismissed the former three times. Root has 45 runs from 106 balls in this regard.

Bumrah

150 Test scalps for Bumrah

Bumrah was at his lethal best in the game as he destroyed the stumps of Stokes and Ollie Pope. Root and Jonny Bairstow were his other important victims as he claimed his 10th Test fifer (6/45). With his fourth scalp, he became the fastest Indian pacer to complete 150 Test wickets. He has also raced past 50 (53) Test scalps against England (5W: 3).

Stokes

A rescuing knock from Stokes

At 182/7, England looked in all sorts of trouble. However, skipper Ben Stokes unleashed his A-game and played an important counter-attacking knock. With the help of five boundaries and a six, he made 47 off 54 balls. Stokes added 47 runs with Tom Hartley for the eighth wicket. A peach from Bumrah caused his departure. England were eventually folded for 253.

Information

India extend their lead to 171 runs

India have started well in their second innings as they were 28/0 (5 overs) at stumps. Both openers Jaiswal (15) and Rohit Sharma (13) have smoked three boundaries apiece so far. Meanwhile, India's overall lead has been extended to 171 runs.