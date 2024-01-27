Record

Root goes past Ponting

As mentioned, Root now has the most runs against India in the longest format. He went past Ponting, who smashed 2,555 runs from 29 Tests against India at an incredible average of 54.36. His tally includes seven tons and 13 half-centuries. Meanwhile, Root has now raced to 2,557 runs against India in 26 Tests with his average being 60.88 (100s: 9, 50s: 10).

Home, away

Home and away Test runs against India

Root has slammed as many as 1,574 runs from 15 home Tests against India at an astonishing average of 74.95. A total of seven of his nine Tests tons against India have come in home conditions. Root averages 46.80 against India in India. He owns over 983 Test runs against them away from home (two tons).

Information

Only England batter with this feat

Root is the only England batter with over 2,500 runs against India in Test cricket. Among Englishmen, former captain Alastair Cook trails Root, with 2,431 runs. No other England batter has even 2,000 runs in this regard.

Tendulkar

Most runs in India-England Tests

Earlier in the match, Root added another feather to his cap. He surpassed Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar to become the highest run-scorer in India-England Test matches. Master Blaster Tendulkar smashed 2,535 runs from 32 Tests against England at a remarkable average of 51.73. His tally includes seven tons and 13 half-centuries. Root already has the most centuries in India-England Tests (9).