ICC Cricket World Cup, England spinners shine versus Afghanistan: Stats

1/5

Sports 2 min read

ICC Cricket World Cup, England spinners shine versus Afghanistan: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 06:49 pm Oct 15, 202306:49 pm

England spinners ruled the roost against Afghanistan in match number 13 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

England spinners ruled the roost against Afghanistan in match number 13 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sunday in Delhi. Adil Rashid, Liam Livingstone, and Joe Root were superb in stalling the Afghans, who went on to get 284 in 50 overs. Afghanistan were off to a flier (114/0) before the spinners joined the party and forced a collapse.

2/5

Rashid leads the way with 3/42

Rashid led the way by dismissing Ibrahim Zadran when he tried to attack the leg-spinner. Rahmat Shah was the next to go with a fine stumping by Jos Buttler. And it was in Rashid's over when a suicidal run led to Rahmanullah Gurbaz's dismissal. Rashid also got the dangerous Rashid Khan (23) to claim a three-fer. His 3/42 is now his best WC figure.

3/5

Livingstone and Root played their part

Livingstone was mean with his offering and conceded just 33 runs from 10 overs. He claimed the wicket of Azmatullah Omarzai. Meanwhile, Root bowled four overs, conceding 19 runs and claiming one scalp of the Afghan skipper.

4/5

Five wickets and 94 runs from 24 overs

Overall, the English spinners bowled 24 overs, giving away a paltry 94 runs and taking five wickets (ER 3.92). Compared to them, the pacers proved to be costly, conceding 189 runs from 25.5 overs (ER 7.41).

5/5

Rashid's best World Cup figures

As mentioned, Rashid has registered his best bowling figures in the ODI World Cup (3/42). His previous best WC figures were 3/54, which came against Australia in 2019. The wrist-spinner now has 15 wickets from 14 World Cup matches at 43.80. His economy rate reads 5.52. Rashid owns six wickets from two ODIs at 18.00 against the Afghans.