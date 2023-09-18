Jofra Archer named traveling reserve in England's World Cup squad

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 18, 2023 | 03:46 pm 2 min read

Archer has scalped 42 ODI wickets in 21 matches (Source: X/@ICC)

Jofra Archer has been added to England's squad as a traveling reserve for the upcoming 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, starting on October 5 in India. Luke Wright, the national selector of England's men's team, confirmed the same in an England Cricket Board (ECB) statement on Monday (September 18). Archer missed out on the main squad due to fitness issues. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Archer was instrumental to England's triumph in the 2019 ODI World Cup. However, persistent fitness issues in the last three years have not allowed him to play consistently. Wright, nevertheless, wants the speedster to stay in the group and continue with his rehab. He also reckons Archer might participate as an injury replacement in the backend of the tournament, if any need arises.

42 scalps for Archer

Archer has scalped 42 ODI wickets in 21 matches at an excellent economy of 4.81. He finished with five wickets against Bangladesh in his last ODI assignment, in March 2023. Notably, he has scalped 10 wickets each against Australia and South Africa, more than any other opposition. His best figures of 6/42 were against SA right after his return to cricket earlier this year.

What did Wright say?

"The best thing for Jofra is to travel with the team and keep working with his rehab. We are doing all we can to get him ready to be as good as he can be," stated Wright. "If there was an injury he might be able to replace at the back end of the tournament. Ware still working on his fitness day-by-day."

20 wickets in the 2019 WC

As mentioned, Archer was on a roll in the 2019 WC. With 20 wickets in 11 games at an economy of 4.57, he finished as England's highest and overall the joint-third-highest wicket-taker. He even bowled the match-winning Super Over in the final against New Zealand.

England have finalized their 15

Meanwhile, England have finalized their 15-member squad for the WC. Harry Brook came in as a late addition as Jason Roy made way for him. Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, and Sam Curran are the six pace-bowling options in the squad. Jos Buttler will lead the troop and expectations are high from him.

England's squad for the World Cup

Squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

