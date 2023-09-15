Mustafizur Rahman surpasses 150 ODI wickets for Bangladesh: Key stats

Sports

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Gaurav Tripathi September 15, 2023 | 11:37 pm 2 min read

Mustafizur Rahman has raced to 150 ODI scalps in only 91 matches (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh speedster Mustafizur Rahman has completed the milestone of 150 wickets in the ODI format. He achieved the record by picking his second scalp in the Super Fours match against India in the 2023 Asia Cup. Mustafizur has become the fourth Bangladeshi bowler to achieve this record in ODI cricket. The 27-year-old has been one of the most consistent pacers for Bangladesh in ODIs.

Fourth Bangladeshi bowler to achieve 150 ODI wickets

Mustafizur claimed 3/50 from 8 overs versus India, helping his side win the dead rubber game by six runs. He is now behind the likes of Shakib Al Hasan who has scalped 308 wickets in this format. The likes of Mashrafe Mortaza (269) and Abdur Razzak (207) are also ahead of Fizz in terms of ODI wickets for Bangladesh.

Fastest Bangladesh bowler to accomplish the feat

Notably, Mustafizur has become the fastest Bangladeshi bowler to get to 150 ODI wickets. While he reached the milestone in 91 matches, Abdur Razzak, who previously held the milestone, took 108 games to get the mark. No other Bangladesh bowler has taken more ODI wickets since Mustafizur's debut in the format in 2015. Notably, Mustafizur claimed fifers in his first two ODIs (against India).

Fastest to 100 ODI wickets for Bangladesh

Mustafizur was also the fastest to complete 100 ODI wickets for Bangladesh. He achieved the milestone back in 2019 in only 54 ODIs. Left-arm spinner Razzak held the previous record for Bangladesh when he scalped 100 wickets in 69 matches. Overall, he is the joint fifth-fastest to 100 ODI wickets. Mustafizur matched NZ speedster Shane Bond's record of completing the feat in 54 ODIs.

10th left-arm pacer to accomplish 150 ODI wickets

Mustafizur became the 10th left-arm pacer to complete the milestone of 150 ODI wickets. Pakistan's Wasim Akram leads the ODI wickets tally for left-arm pacers with 502 wickets. Among active players, Mitchell Starc has the most scalps (219).

A look at his ODI stats

The 27-year-old has raced to 151 ODI wickets in 91 matches at an average below 25 (24.54). His tally includes five fifers and five four-wicket hauls. Interestingly, no other Bangladeshi bowler owns five fifers in this format. He also owns an economy of just over five. 63 of his wickets have come in 39 home ODIs at an average of 20.71 (ER: 4.23).

His record versus India

Mustafizur has raced to 25 ODI wickets versus India, having featured in 11 matches. He boasts an average of 20.32. He also owns an economy rate of 5.32 versus India.

