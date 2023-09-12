Asia Cup: Unique records scripted by Virat Kohli against Pakistan

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 12, 2023 | 02:06 pm 4 min read

Kohli broke many records during his 122* against Pakistan in the 2023 Asia Cup (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Indian talisman Virat Kohli played a majestic knock against Pakistan in their opening Super Four clash in the 2023 Asia Cup. The veteran batter smashed his 47th ODI century and reached the milestone on the reserve day as India registered a thumping 228-run victory over their arch-rivals. Kohli, who smashed a match-defining 122* off 94 deliveries, was named the Man of the Match.

Why does this story matter?

Apart from smashing a century, Kohli also became the fastest batter to complete 13,000 runs in ODI cricket. He broke Sachin Tendulkar's record in this regard. The 34-year-old batter reached the milestone in only 267 innings. He has also amassed several unique feats while stitching a mammoth 233-run stand with KL Rahul, which took the game away from Pakistan.

Joint-most consecutive ODI hundreds at a particular ground

Kohli slammed his fourth consecutive ODI hundred at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. His last four knocks at the stadium read 128*(119), 131(96), 110*(116), and 122*(94). He averages 128.20 in ODIs at this ground. The Indian talisman has matched South African legend Hashim Amla's record of four consecutive ODI centuries at a particular ground. Amla hammered four back-to-back ODI tons at the Centurion.

1,000-plus international runs

With this knock, Kohli recorded 1,000-plus international runs for the 12th different year. Among Indians, he is only behind Tendulkar, who has registered such feats in 16 different years. Kohli surpassed former India captains MS Dhoni and Rahul Dravid, who are tied in the third spot for scoring 1,000-plus international runs in 11 different years.

Highest partnership in the Asia Cup

Kohli and Rahul's 233-run mammoth partnership was the highest partnership recorded in the Asia Cup by any pair. They broke the record of Mohammad Hafeez and Nasir Jamshed's 224-run stand against India back in 2012. India's next highest partnership in the Asia Cup was when Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane added 213 runs together against Bangladesh in 2014.

Kohli scripts this unique partnership record in the Asia Cup

Kohli has been involved in four 150-plus runs partnerships in the tournament. It is the most by an Indian batter. He is ahead of the likes of Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina, who have been a part of such partnership twice in the Asia Cup. Notably, Kohli has been a part of four of India's top-seven partnerships in the Asia Cup.

Highest ODI partnership for India against Pakistan

Kohli and Rahul's 233*-run stand is the highest-recorded partnership for India against Pakistan in ODI cricket. They broke the previous record of 231-run partnership between Tendulkar and Navjot Singh Sidhu in Sharjah in 1996. This was India's second-highest third-wicket partnership (ODIs). Only behind Dravid and Tendulkar's 237*-run stand against Kenya in the 1999 World Cup. This was the third-quickest double-century partnership against Pakistan (ODIs).

Involved in most 350-plus totals in ODI cricket

As per statistician Kausthub Gudipati, the 34-year-old Indian Run Machine has been involved in a 350-plus run total in 21 ODIs, the most by any batter in this format. With this 356/2 against Pakistan, Kohli steered clear of Dhoni, who has been involved in such totals 20 times. Eoin Morgan and AB de Villiers have recorded such feats 19 times in ODIs.

Most POTM awards in men's Asia Cup by an Indian

With another Player-of-the-Match performance, Kohli has now collected seven such awards. He has the most such awards in men's Asia Cup among Indians. Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan, Raina, and Sidhu have won three Asian Cup POTM awards each. In the ODI Asia Cup, Kohli bagged his fourth POTM award, steering clear of Raina and Sidhu, who have won three such awards each.

A look at his sensational ODI numbers

Kohli is the fifth-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket, having slammed 13,024 runs from 278 matches. His average of 57.62 is the best among batters with at least 5,500 runs. His tally of 47 ODI tons is only second to Tendulkar (49). Kohli also owns 65 half-centuries in ODI cricket. The former's 183 versus Pakistan in 2012 remains his best score in the 50-over format.

