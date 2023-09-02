Asia Cup 2023: Naseem and Rauf claim three-fers versus India

Sports

Asia Cup 2023: Naseem and Rauf claim three-fers versus India

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 02, 2023 | 08:41 pm 2 min read

Rauf claimed the crucial scalps of Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and Ishan Kishan (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan pacers ran the show versus India in the Asia Cup on Saturday. Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf shared all 10 wickets between them as India were bowled out for 266 in Pallekele. Naseem finished with 3/36 from 8.5 overs, wiping out India's tail. Rauf claimed the crucial scalps of Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and Ishan Kishan. We present the stats.

Naseem bowls his heart out, gets rewarded

Naseem kept Indian batters in check and didn't give anything away. His economy rate read 4.10. Naseem got his first victim in the form of Shardul Thakur, who tried to play a length ball on the leg side and offered a catch. Next, the right-arm pacer dismissed Kuldeep Yadav with a good-length delivery. Jasprit Bumrah was his final wicket of the day.

Rauf picked up three big fishes

Rauf dismissed Shreyas with a short ball as the latter's pull shot saw him find the fielder in midwicket. A fuller than good length ball which seamed away a bit saw Gill get castled. He derived an inside edge. Rauf was crucial in breaking a heroic century-plus partnership between Kishan and Hardik Pandya. Kishan went hard and saw the ball pop up.

A look at their ODI stats

Playing just his 12th ODI, young Naseem has raced to 29 scalps at an average of 15.72. Naseem has a solid economy rate worth 4.52. On the other hand, Rauf made his 26th appearance for Pakistan. He now has 49 scalps at 25.36. His economy rate reads 5.75. Both players played their first ODI match versus India.

Share this timeline