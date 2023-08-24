Pakistan edge past Afghanistan in 2nd ODI, seal series: Stats

Sports

Pakistan edge past Afghanistan in 2nd ODI, seal series: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 24, 2023 | 11:36 pm 3 min read

Babar Azam-led Pakistan chased down Afghanistan's score with some serious hitting in the end (Photo credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan beat Afghanistan in a tricky 301-run chase in the second ODI of the three-match series in Sri Lanka. Afghanistan posted 300/5 in 50 overs with Rahmanullah Gurbaz scoring a superb 151 as he and Ibrahim Zadran added 227 runs. Pakistan fought back thereafter. In response, Babar Azam-led Pakistan chased down Afghanistan's score with some serious hitting in the end.

How did the match pan out?

Afghanistan openers Gurbaz and Zadran handed their side a dream start, adding 227. Zadran scored a fine 80. Mohammad Nabi also chipped in with a 29-run score. Pakistan picked up wickets to make sure the Afghans did not run away. In response, Pakistan openers added 52 runs before Imam-ul-Haq and Babar managed 118 runs. Afghanistan fought their way back but Pakistan clinched a thriller.

Gurbaz shines with a record 151-run score

Gurbaz struck the second-highest score by an Afghan player in ODIs. His 151 was laced with 14 fours and three sixes. He became the second Afghan player to score 150-plus runs in an ODI match after Zadran (162 vs Sri Lanka). In 23 matches, Gurbaz now has 948 runs at 43.09. Gurbaz slammed his fifth ODI century.

Second fastest to five ODI centuries

Gurbaz has become the second-fastest batter to accomplish five ODI tons. He took 23 innings to get the landmark. Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq and South Africa's Quinton de Kock jointly hold the top spot, having taken 19 innings apiece. Meanwhile, the Afghanistan star displaced Pakistan skipper Babar Azam in the second position. The latter took 24 innings to score five hundreds.

Second-highest partnership for Afghanistan

As per ESPNcricinfo, Zadran and Gurbaz's 227-run stand is the second-highest partnership for Afghanistan in ODIs. The duo holds the pinnacle position as well, having added 256 runs against Bangladesh in June this year. Meanwhile, no other Afghanistan opening pair has added 150 or more runs in an ODI match. Zadran and Gurbaz now own 760 partnership runs in ODIs at 50.66.

Zadran scores a valiant 80

Zadran was watchful against Pakistan's threatening pace attack as he scored 80 off 101 balls. His knock was laced with six boundaries and a couple of maximums. The 21-year-old has now aggregated 829 runs across 16 matches while averaging a terrific 59.21. This was Zadran's third fifty in ODIs as he also owns four tons in the format.

Imam-ul-Haq smashes his third fifty versus Afghanistan

Playing his 61st ODI, Imam now has 2,871 runs at 52.20. He clocked his 18th ODI fifty, besides owning nine centuries. Imam struck a fine 91 from 105 balls. His knock consisted four fours. Imam has now surpassed former Pakistan opener Salman Butt in terms of runs. In four matches against Afghanistan, he has 268 runs from four games at 67.00 (50s: 3).

Babar smashes his 27th ODI fifty, surpasses Misbah's runs tally

Pakistan skipper Babar struck 53 from 66 balls. He hit six fours. He has raced to 5,142 runs at 58.43. He now has 27 ODI fifties. He also surpassed Misbah-ul-Haq's tally of 5,122 ODI runs for Pakistan.

Key bowling numbers registered

Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers, claiming 2/58 from 10 overs. He now has 74 scalps at 23.55. Naseem Shah claimed 1/45 from nine overs. He has 25 scalps from 10 matches at 16.12. For Afghanistan, Fazalhaq Farooqi claimed 3/69. In 18 matches, he now has 31 scalps. Nabi managed 2/46 from 10 overs. He has 154 scalps at 31.63.

Share this timeline