2nd T20I: India score 185/5 against Ireland; Rinku-Dube stand shines

Sports

2nd T20I: India score 185/5 against Ireland; Rinku-Dube stand shines

Written by Parth Dhall August 20, 2023 | 09:22 pm 2 min read

Sanju Samson smashed a 26-ball 40 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India racked up 185/5 against Ireland in the 2nd T20I at The Village, Dublin. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad turned out to be India's only half-centurion, while Sanju Samson slammed a 26-ball 40. The duo added 71 runs in the middle overs. Although the Irish bowlers did well to restrict the runs, Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube broke free to get India past 180.

India lose two wickets in Powerplay

India had a patchy start after Ireland skipper Paul Stirling elected to field. While Gaikwad started cautiously, Yashasvi Jaiswal showed his attacking instincts. However, India lost Jaiswal and Tilak Varma in a span of four deliveries. Samson joined Gaikwad, who held his fort in the Powerplay. The duo took India to 47/2 as the fielding restrictions ended.

Samson, Gaikwad take India past 100

Samson and Gaikwad helped India beef up their scoring rate after the first six overs. They propelled India past 100 after the visitors were reduced to 34/2. While Gaikwad kept rotating the strike, Samson launched a counter-attack. He smashed 3 consecutive fours and a six in the 11th over bowled by Joshua Little. However, Benjamin White knocked over Samson (40) in the 13th over.

A 39-ball fifty for Gaikwad

Gaikwad, whose impressive back-foot strokes grabbed eyeballs, broke the shackles post Samson's dismissal. He brought up his second T20I half-century off 39 balls in the 15th over. It was Gaikwad's maiden half-century in the format away from home. He finally managed 58 off 43 balls, a knock laced with 6 fours and a solitary six. Gaikwad recorded his career-best score in T20I cricket.

India score 42 runs off last two overs

India lost momentum after they lost Gaikwad in the 16th over (129/4). Rinku and Dube rotated the strike in the next two overs (143/4). The former slammed two sixes and a four in the next over, while India collected 20 runs in the final. Rinku smashed a 21-ball 38 (2 fours, 3 sixes), while Dube, who smashed two sixes, finished on a 16-ball 22*.

Share this timeline