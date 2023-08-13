WI vs IND, 5th T20I: Lauderhill pitch report, stadium stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 13, 2023 | 12:02 pm 2 min read

The five-match series stands at 2-2 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies and India will meet in the fifth and deciding T20I on Sunday (August 13). The Men in Blue have made a tremendous bounce back after losing the first two matches. However, Rovman Powell's men cannot be ruled out as they have played some quality cricket in this series. Here we look at the pitch report.

A look at the track conditions

The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida, will host the series finale. The fourth T20I was also played at this venue as batters enjoyed a gala time. Indian spinners were also awarded. Notably, India chased down 179 (179/1) with three overs to spare in the contest. Kuldeep Yadav (2/26), Shubman Gill (77), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (84*) starred for the visitors.

WI winless in Lauderhill since August 2016

Hosts WI have a dismal record in Lauderhill in T20I cricket. They have lost seven out of 11 matches at this venue, winning just three. One of the matches was washed out. In fact, the Caribbeans haven't won here since August 2016. Besides, India have fared well in Lauderhill in T20Is. They have won five out of seven encounters, losing just one.

A look at the stadium stats

Teams batting first have won 19 of the 28 T20 matches here. While chasing sides won eight games, one encounter got washed out due to rain. 8.27 reads the average run rate of teams batting first here. In T20Is, teams batting first have 11 wins and just three losses here. Three totals of 200+ runs have been recorded in T20Is here.

Here are the key performers

Arshdeep Singh, who took a three-fer in the preceding clash, owns six wickets in three T20I outings here. Shimron Hetmyer slammed a 39-ball 61 in the fourth T20I. Having played five T20Is here, he averages 35.50 while his strike rate reads 144.89. Kuldeep has returned with five wickets in just two T20Is here with his economy rate being just 4.75.

A look at the Probable XIs

India (Probable XI): Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (captain), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Mukesh Kumar. WI (Probable XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Rovman Powell (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy.

