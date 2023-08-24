AFG vs PAK: Rahmanullah Gurbaz smokes his fifth ODI century

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 24, 2023

This was Gurbaz's maiden ODI ton against Pakistan (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has brought up his fifth century in ODIs. He accomplished the milestone in the ongoing second ODI against Pakistan in Hambantota. The young Afghanistan opener paced his knock to perfection and reached the three-figure mark off 122 balls. Meanwhile, Gurbaz has completed five centuries in just 23 ODIs. Here we look at his stats in the format.

A well-paced knock from Gurbaz

Afghanistan, who elected to bat after winning the toss, were off to a delightful start as Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran brilliantly tackled Pakistan's threatening pace attack. While Zadran played cautiously, Gurbaz soon shifted gears after getting his eye in. The opening duo recorded a 150-plus stand. Notably, Gurbaz also suffered cramps during his stay. However, he continued to tackle the opposition bowlers with precision.

A look at his ODI numbers

On the back of his knock, the youngster has raced past 900 runs in 23 ODIs at an average of 40-plus. Besides five hundreds, he also has two ODI fifties. His highest score in this format reads 145. Meanwhile, Gurbaz played this knock in his second ODI outing against Pakistan. The wicketkeeper-batter scored a 47-ball 18 in the series opener.

Second fastest to five ODI centuries

Meanwhile, Gurbaz has become the second-fastest batter to accomplish five ODI tons. He took 23 innings to get the landmark. Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq and South Africa's Quinton de Kock jointly hold the top spot, having taken 19 innings apiece. Meanwhile, the Afghanistan star displaced Pakistan skipper Babar Azam at the second position. The latter took 24 innings to score five hundreds.

