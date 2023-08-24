R Praggnanandhaa: Decoding his career achievements

Sports

R Praggnanandhaa: Decoding his career achievements

Written by Parth Dhall Edited by Rajdeep Saha August 24, 2023 | 05:38 pm 3 min read

R Praggnanandhaa lost versus Magnus Carlsen in the Chess World Cup final

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa fell short versus world number one, Magnus Carlsen, in the Chess World Cup final. The two-game classical series ended in a draw before Praggnanandhaa was beaten by Carlsen in the tie-breaker. The 18-year-old, who defeated Grandmaster Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5 in the semi-final, missed out on becoming the youngest-ever player to win the Chess World Cup. However, we decode his achievements.

Praggnanandhaa's H2H record versus Carlsen

In February 2022, Praggnanandhaa became the youngest player to defeat Carlsen, the then-world champion. The duo met in a rapid game at the Airthings Masters Rapid Chess tournament. Earlier this year, Praggnanandhaa stunned the Norwegian at the Chessable Masters Rapid Chess tournament. Praggnanandhaa was also all over Carlsen at the 2022 FTX Crypto Cup. Overall in 20 meetings, Carlsen has nine wins (D6 L5).

Who is R Praggnanandhaa?

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa was born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India, on August 10, 2005. The Indian teen prodigy shot to fame when he became an International Master at 10. He was the youngest to achieve this feat at that time. Praggnanandhaa then went the extra mile and became a Grandmaster at 12, the second-youngest to reach this landmark at the time.

Here's how Praggnanandhaa became a Grandmaster

A player should achieve three or more norms (in events comprising a minimum of 27 games) to become a Grandmaster. Praggnanandhaa claimed his first norm at the 2017 World Junior Chess Championship. His second and third norms came at the 2018 Heraklion Fischer Memorial GM norm tournament and the 2018 Gredine Open. As a result, Praggnanandhaa scripted history to become a Grandmaster.

Fifth-youngest Grandmaster

As mentioned, Praggnanandhaa, in 2018, became the then-second-youngest Grandmaster. Overall, the Indian teenager is the fifth-youngest Grandmaster, after Abhimanyu Mishra, Sergey Karjakin, Gukesh D, and Javokhir Sindarov.

Third-youngest to reach Candidates Tournament

After winning the semi-final, Praggnanandha became the third-youngest player after Bobby Fischer and Carlsen to reach the Candidates Tournament, the final event of the World Chess Championship cycle. The top three finishers of the Chess World Cup qualify for the Candidates Tournament. The winner of the Candidates Tournament faces the reigning World Chess Champion (China's Ding Liren) in the championship match.

A look at his other notable achievements

Praggnanandhaa made headlines even before achieving the Grandmaster status. In 2016, he became the youngest International Master, achieving the feat at the age of 10. This title is awarded to chess players who are yet to become Grandmasters. In 2013, Praggnanandhaa won the World Youth Chess Championships Under-8 at the age of seven. He also won the Under-10 title in 2015.

Winner of World Youth Chess Championship

In 2019, Praggnanandhaa clinched the World Youth Chess Championship, claiming the coveted gold in the Under-18 Open category in Mumbai. He managed a cautious draw in the 11th and final round against Valentin Buckels of Germany to top the charts with nine points. In July 2019, Praggnanandhaa won the Xtracon Chess Open in Denmark, scoring 8½/10 points (+7-0=3).

Praggnanandhaa is the 2nd-youngest Indian to achieve a GM title

In 2018, Praggnanandhaa became the world's second-youngest Grandmaster and the youngest Indian as he achieved this feat at 12 years, 10 months and 13 days. Praggnanandhaa claimed the title after reaching the final round at the Gredine Open in Italy. However, Gukesh Dommaraju became the youngest-ever Indian player to become a Grandmaster earlier this year, breaking Praggnanandhaa's record. He became India's 59th GM.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline