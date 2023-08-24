Carlsen beats Praggnanandhaa to win FIDE Chess World Cup: Stats

Sports

Carlsen beats Praggnanandhaa to win FIDE Chess World Cup: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 24, 2023 | 05:12 pm 3 min read

Magnus Carlsen defeated India's R Praggnanandhaa to win the Chess World Cup on Thursday (Photo credit: Twitter/@FIDE_chess)

Magnus Carlsen defeated India's R Praggnanandhaa to win the Chess World Cup on Thursday. The two-game classical series ended in a draw before Carlsen defeated Praggnanandhaa in the tiebreaker. Carlsen denied the 18-year-old, who defeated Grandmaster Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5 in the semi-final, to become the youngest-ever player to win the Chess World Cup. Here are the details.

Carlsen's journey in the tourney

Round 1: Bye Round 2: Beat Levan Pantsulaia 2-0 Round 3: Beat Aryan Tari 1.5-0.5 Round 4: Beat Vincent Keymar 3.5-2.5 (tie-breaks) Round 5: Beat Vasyl Ivanchuk 2-0 Round 6: Beat D. Gukesh 1.5-0.5 Round 7: Beat Nijat Abasov 1.5-0.5 Round 8: Beat R Praggnanandhaa (tie-breaks)

Maiden Chess World Cup honor

Tiebreak format: Format 1 - 25+10 - 2 Games (Rapid) Tiebreak 2 - 10+10 - 2 Games (Rapid) Tiebreak 3 - 5+3 - 2 Games (Blitz) Tiebreak 4 - Sudden-Death - 3+2 (Blitz) Carlsen won the first tiebreak (25+10) as a blunder thwarted Praggnanandhaa. In the second tiebreak, Carlsen was superb (draw) and it handed him his maiden Chess World Cup honor.

A look at Carlsen's achievements

Norwegian chess grandmaster Carlsen is a former five-time World Chess Champion and current four-time World Rapid Chess Champion. He is also the current six-time World Blitz Chess Champion. Carlsen has held the No. 1 position in the FIDE World Chess Rankings since July 1, 2011, and trails only Garry Kasparov in time spent as the highest-rated player in the world.

Carlsen's peak rating of 2882 is the highest in history

Carlsen's peak rating of 2882 is the highest in history. His current FIDE rating is 2835. He also holds the record for the longest unbeaten streak at the elite level in classical chess.

World Chess Champion in 2013

Carlsen became the World Chess Champion in 2013 by defeating former Indian ace Viswanathan Anand. He retained his title against Anand the following year and won both the 2014 World Rapid Championship and World Blitz Championship, becoming the first player to hold all three titles simultaneously. He repeated the feat in 2019 and 2022. He has defended three classical world titles.

Key moments of his career

Carlsen finished first in the C group of the Corus chess tournament shortly after he turned 13. He earned the title of Grandmaster a few months later. He surpassed a rating of 2800 at 18, the youngest at the time to do so. In 2010, at 19, he reached No. 1 in the FIDE World Rankings, becoming the youngest person ever to do so.

Carlsen's form in 2023

Carlsen participated in the Tata Steel Chess Tournament, losing two games in a row. Next up, he won the Airthings Masters 2023, beating American GM Hikaru Nakamura. 2022 World Chess Championship winner Carlsen decided not to defend his title against Ian Nepomniachtchi and hence Ding Laren played before winning. In the Norway Chess tournament, he fared poorly before winning two Grand Chess Tours.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline