Laura Wolvaardt named South Africa women's team's interim captain: Details

Sports

Laura Wolvaardt named South Africa women's team's interim captain: Details

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 24, 2023 | 03:31 pm 2 min read

Wolvaardt has led SA in two ODIs before (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Young opener Laura Wolvaardt has been named the interim captain of the South Africa women's team. Cricket South Africa confirmed the same on Thursday (August 24). She will hence lead the Proteas team in the white-ball series against Pakistan and New Zealand. Her performance as a leader will be assessed after these assignments. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Sune Luus, who led South Africa to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final earlier this year, stepped down as captain last week. Moreover, Chloe Tryon, the vice-captain during Luus's tenure, opted out of the Pakistan tour. Notably, Wolvaardt piped Marizanne Kapp and Nadine de Klerk for the interim post. She would be determined to fare well in the new role.

Massive honor to be offered this position: Wolvaardt

Wolvaardt, who previously stated that captaincy is not her immediate goal, is excited to lead SA. "It's a massive honor to be offered this position. It's something that I have always aspired to do, having played in this team for a couple of years," she stated in a CSA statement. Wolvaardt has previously led SA in two ODIs against India in 2021.

Stress in dressing room?

While a CSA spokesperson stated that Luus left captaincy to focus on her cricket, ESPNcricinfo reported that the all-rounder was among many players who were unhappy with Hilton Moreeng continuing as national coach after more than 10 years in charge. The group of players even wrote to CSA for a change. However, Moreeng will remain in the role until December 31.

Here are Wolvaardt's stats

Wolvaardt will lead SA in three WT20Is and as many WODIs on Pakistan soil. The Proteas side will then host NZ for three WODIs and five WT20Is. She has raced to 3,193 runs in 80 ODIs at 45.61. The 24-year-old has hammered 1,079 runs in 53 T20Is at 30.82. The star batter has scored 32 runs in two innings combined in her solitary Test.

Do you know?

Wolvaardt has enjoyed a great run of form since last year and even played an instrumental role in powering SA to the T20 WC final. Her tally of 882 runs at 49 WODIs in 2022 is the second-most for a batter in a calendar year.

Share this timeline