AFC Champions League: Mumbai City FC drawn with Neymar's Al-Hilal

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 24, 2023 | 03:27 pm 3 min read

Mumbai City have been drawn with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, who signed Neymar in the summer

The AFC Champions League 2023-24 season draw is out with Mumbai City FC placed in Group D. Mumbai City have been drawn with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, who signed Neymar in the summer. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have been placed in Group E. Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad are drawn in Group C. There will be two groups Western and Eastern. Here's more.

Draw for the Western Region Zones

Group A: Pakhtakor, Al Fayha FC, Ahal FC, Al Ain FC Group B: Al Sadd SC, FC Nasaf, Al Faisaly, Sharjah FC Group C: Al Ittihad Club, Sepahan SC, Air Force Club, AGMK FC Group D: Al Hilal SFC, FC Nassaji Mazandaran, Mumbai City FC, Navbahor Group E: Persepolis FC, Al Duhail SC, FC Istiklol, Al Nassr

Draw for the Eastern Region Zones

Group F - Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC, Bangkok United, Lion City Sailors FC, Kitchee Group G - Yokohama F. Marinos, Shandong Taishan, Kaya FC-Iloilo, Incheon United Group H - Buriham United, Ventforet Kofu, Melbourne City FC, Zheijiang FC Group I - Ulsan Hyundai FC, Kawasaki Frontale, Johor Darul Ta'zim, BG Pathum United Group J - Wuhan Towers, Pohang Steelers, Hanoi FC, Urawa Red Diamonds

Al-Hilal are the most successful club

The AFC Champions League is an annual continental club football competition organized by the Asian Football Confederation. It is contested by Asia's top-division football clubs. Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal are the most successive club in the competition, having secured four titles. Al-Hilal have also been a five-time runners-up in the coveted tourney which is a record.

Ronaldo hoping to lift Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr have been a one-time finalist in the ACL (1995). Ronaldo will hope to play a significant role in helping them to go the distance. Al-Nassr have signed massive players like Marcelo Brozovic, Otavio, Sadio Mane, and Aymeric Laporte this summer.

Other big teams to watch out for

Al-Ittihad are two-time winners and one-time runners-up in the ACL. With Benzema leading the line, Al-Ittihad will look to show their mettle. South Korean club Pohang Steelers, placed in Group J, are the second-most successful club, having clinched three titles. Qatari side Al-Sadd have won the tourney twice. Meanwhile, Japanese club Urawa Red Diamonds are the defending champions, winning their third honor.

Mumbai City FC placed in a tough group

Mumbai City FC, who won the league division of the Indian Super League 2022-23 season, will be making their second appearance in the ACL. In 2022, MCFC finished second in Group B with seven points but failed to cut. MCFC weren't one of the three best runners-up from their region. Mumbai have won the last two league divisions in the ISL.

How was the group stage determined in 2022?

In the group stage, each group was played in a double round-robin format in centralized venues. The winners of each group and three best runners-up from each region qualified for the round of 16 of the knockout stage.

