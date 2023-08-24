Asia Cup: How have India fared in Sri Lanka (ODIs)?

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 24, 2023 | 02:07 pm 2 min read

Rohit Sharma , Virat Kohli are well versed with SL conditions (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Team India is among the favorites to lift the 2023 Asia Cup, which will be played in the ODI format. The continental event will get underway on August 30 with four games in Pakistan and nine in Sri Lanka. India will play all their matches in SL, a nation where they have tasted remarkable success. Here we present India's ODI numbers on SL soil.

Most ODI wins among visiting teams

India have won 45 of their 89 ODIs in Sri Lanka. While they have suffered defeats 35 times, the remaining nine encounters were inconclusive. No other visiting team has even 35 ODI victories in the nation. Pakistan trail the Men in Blue in this regard with 33 victories. However, India's win percentage of 56.25 in the nation is the highest among all visiting sides.

How have India fared against the hosts?

The Lankan team has tormented many formidable sides in home conditions. However, India have embraced this challenge as well. India have won 30 of the 64 ODIs against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka, losing just 28. No other side has even 30 wins in this regard. India have won 11 of their last 13 ODIs in SL, losing just two.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's remarkable numbers in Sri Lanka

In 23 ODI outings in Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli has scored 899 runs at 47.31 with the help of four tons. Rohit Sharma slammed two centuries in his last ODI series in SL. In 2021, Ishan Kishan made his ODI debut in Sri Lanka and slammed a six off the first ball he faced. He hammered a 42-ball 59 in that duel.

Jasprit Bumrah has enjoyed operating in Sri Lanka

Jasprit Bumrah has returned with 15 wickets in five ODIs in the Island nation at a paltry economy of 3.90. The tally includes a fifer. Ravindra Jadeja scored 60 on his ODI debut in Sri Lanka in 2009. He owns seven wickets in nine ODIs in the nation. Axar Patel has played four ODIs in the nation, returning with six scalps (ER: 3.85).

