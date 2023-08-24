Wrestling Federation of India suspended by world's body: Details here

August 24, 2023

Former WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was charged with sexual harassment

The Wrestling Federation of India has been suspended by the United World of Wrestling, the apex body of world wrestling. The suspension came following WFI's failure to conduct elections. The WFI has been embroiled in controversies lately. The federation particularly came under the scanner after their former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was accused of alleged sexual harassment by multiple wrestlers. Here is more.

Multiple protests delayed elections

It must be noted that the WFI elections were scheduled to take place in June this year. However, multiple protests by the wrestling community meant the elections were delayed. Meanwhile, the suspension to WFI means the country's wrestlers will not be allowed to participate in the upcoming World Championships under the Indian flag.

Accusations against Brij Bhushan

As many as six prominent women wrestlers accused Singh of sexual harassment, stalking, and criminal intimidation. With support from opposition parties and other citizen groups, the protesting wrestlers held an agitation from January to June, demanding action against Singh, who is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh's Kaiserganj. Though Brij Bhushan was summoned by the Delhi Court, he was granted bail.

Bhupender Singh Bajwa-led panel failed to conduct elections

The Indian Olympic Association had appointed the Bhupender Singh Bajwa-led ad-hoc panel on April 27 and the committee was supposed to hold elections within 45 days. As per the initial plans, the WFI was to hold elections on May 7. However, the Sports Ministry had declared the process null and void. The elections could not take place in June either.

Indian players to compete at neutral athletes

On April 28 earlier this year, the UWW had warned that the WFI could be banned if the deadline to hold elections is not honored. Hence, in order to participate in the Olympic-qualifying World Championships, the Indian wrestlers will now have to compete as "neutral athletes." The high-profile event will get underway on September 16.

WFI suspended for third time in 2023

This is now WFI's third suspension in the year 2023. The Federation was suspended for the first time in January. The second ban came in May after India's top wrestlers protested and accused Brij Bhushan. The IOA had to handle and manage the day-to-day affairs of WFI during the federation's suspension. A Bhupender Singh Bajwa-led committee was appointed for the same.

